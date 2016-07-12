10 Best YouTube Channels for Kids
With millions of channels on YouTube, it can be difficult to know which channels are best for kids. From crafting and cooking to gaming and exercise, weꞌve selected 10 fantastic channels for kids that they will love watching, and that you can feel good about when you hand over the tablet or phone. You can access all of these channels on the YouTube Kids App (Google Play and iTunes) to provide a more kid-friendly user experience as well.
Rosanna Pansino/Nerdy Nummies
If you have an aspiring chef or baker at home, or perhaps just a kid who loves to watch food shows, Rosanna Pansino brings the yummy process of cooking, baking and decorating to life in her highly popular videos. She takes on complicated food projects such as unicorn rainbow cakes, and whips up simple snacks like Angry Birds cheese crackers that your kids can tackle themselves. Her creative ideas might even inspire a picky eater to try new foods.
DIY July 4th TREATS
Kittieꞌs Mama
This family of five, plus four cats, puts up videos almost every day that showcase toy demos, toy unboxings, tutorials and craft projects. These enthusiastic videos, featuring the three siblings, are fun to watch and are very genuine. Your kid will love seeing what the Kittieꞌs Mama crew are talking about, and if youꞌve got a kid who loves makeup art, this channel features some of the best CosPlay tutorials for kids.
My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Makeup Tutorial! Equestria Girl Doll Cosplay | Kittiesmama
The Game Theorists
Matthew Patrick, A.K.A MatPat, takes his viewers inside the video games they love. If youꞌve got a tween or teen who is interested in the conspiracies, rumors and the dark secrets behind some the most popular video games, this is the channel for them. While MatPat does delve into some mature titles such as Call of Duty and Halo, he has a wide array of E-rated related videos about such characters as Mario and Kirby.
Kirby's Dreamland Break Down: The Fun of Simplicity (ft. Sunder)
Family Fun Pack
Why do kids love watching other kids ride around in toy cars or try on costumes? It may be a mystery to parents, but the Family Fun Pack family has it figured out. This family of seven puts up daily videos of their adventures, snacks, toys, games and fashion that are filled with laughter and joy.
Who is Family Fun Pack?
My Froggy Stuff
This amazing mother-daughter duo is all about dolls. They create doll fashions, crafts and projects, and give hands-on tutorials, making the My Froggy Stuff Channel the place to go for doll videos. Theyꞌve added some real-life fashion how-to videos as well, making this a channel that inspires serious creativity — and mother-daughter bonding.
How to Make a Doll Swimming Pool - Doll Crafts
TEDEd
How does food affect your brain? Can plants communicate? If your kids have questions, the TED Education Channel is a great place for them to get easy-to-understand and entertaining answers. Plus, they can watch kids like them give TEDYouth Talks about topics that are meaningful to them.
How the food you eat affects your brain - Mia Nacamulli
Reading Rainbow
The relaunch of Reading Rainbow on YouTube was much celebrated. LeVar Burton hosts many of the videos, which cover read-aloud stories, video field trips, tech videos and even book reviews by kids. The variety of videos and topics appeals to a range of ages, making this a great channel for older and younger siblings to watch.
Life of a Firefighter, Classic Reading Rainbow| Reading Rainbow uTech| 4.15.15
Cosmic Kids Yoga
Screen time doesnꞌt have to be sedentary time. Cosmic Kids Yoga videos make yoga easy and accessible to even the smallest yogis. Each video takes kids through a series of yoga poses while also taking them on journey through an animated story. There are even simple meditation videos for kids that can help with their bedtime routine.
Pedro the Penguin Goes to the Fun Fair| A Cosmic Kids Yoga Adventure!
Sesame Street
Sesame Street has been a favorite of kids for two generations, and the Sesame Street YouTube Channel continues the legacy of quality childrenꞌs entertainment. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and friends are all here, along with vintage clips and musical videos. Let your kids click through their favorites and create the playlists theyꞌll watch over and over again.
Sesame Street: B is for Book (with Pharrell Williams)
Little Lizard Gaming
Minecraft isnꞌt just a game, itꞌs an obsession. Let your Minecraft Kid follow along with some kid-appropriate Minecraft adventure videos on the Little Lizard Gaming Channel. Unlike some Minecraft channels, this one is made with children in mind, inspiring them to build their own innovative Minecraft worlds.
Minecraft Daycare : BABY FISHING TRIP!
