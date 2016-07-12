10 Best YouTube Channels for Kids

The Game Theorists

Matthew Patrick, A.K.A MatPat, takes his viewers inside the video games they love. If youꞌve got a tween or teen who is interested in the conspiracies, rumors and the dark secrets behind some the most popular video games, this is the channel for them. While MatPat does delve into some mature titles such as Call of Duty and Halo, he has a wide array of E-rated related videos about such characters as Mario and Kirby.

