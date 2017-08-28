13 Shows Like Game of Thrones (to Get You Through a Long Winter)
Now that you've watched the jaw-dropping finale (just, wow) of the Game of Thrones' seventh season there's a Drogon-sized hole in your heart until next year. Yes, we have to wait until some undetermined day in 2018 (or possibly 2019) to resolve that cliffhanger. And, yes, there will only be six (feature-length) episodes in that final batch. But you can just call me Samwell Tarly, because I'm ready to heal you, Jorah Mormont-style, with my list of the 13 TV shows you will love almost as much.
Vikings
Power struggles, deception, gods, strong women and bloody battles, all in a medieval setting: Vikings has everything you love about GoT, except dragons. The History Channel's show is a fictionalized tale of Ragnar Lothbrok who may have ruled Dark Ages Denmark from the town of Kattegat, at least when he was not raiding England and France. He has to play the game as allegiances constantly seem to be shifting among his friends, brother and sons. Plus, the shield maiden Lagertha would give even Brienne of Tarth a run for her money on the battlefield.
Seasons: 5 and counting
Stream it: Amazon Video, Hulu
The Tudors
Natalie Dormer wants to be queen and she'll ruin a country to do make it happen, only to end up on trial for her life. Sound familiar? Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays King Henry VIII in this Showtime show, and Dormer plays the infamous Anne Boleyn, who ripped England apart through her manipulations. Sex, priests, famous families, invasions, beheadings and politics all shape this period piece, just as in GoT. Sadly, no dragons.
Seasons: 4
Stream it: Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Hulu
House of Cards
A manipulative Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) dominates the ruthless political world of Washington, D.C., in this Netflix remake of the 1990 British miniseries. Sure, it's not set in Europe, and there are still no dragons, but the wickedness, corruption, greed and sex will feel familiar. And if the icy, blond and conniving Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) doesn't remind you of Cersei, I'll eat my hat.
Seasons: 5 and counting
Stream it: Netflix
Merlin
Dragons! In the classic tale of Prince Arthur, you see the world through the eyes of his young magician Merlin. Of course, the future ruler doesn't know he's a magician, because that would mean his friend is a danger to the realm. There's tons of father-son drama, knights, battles, and deception. Spoiler alert: There's a dragon who can talk hidden beneath the castle.
Seasons: 5
The Borgias
Sure, they're not Iron Born, but The Borgias family know a few things about taking what they want and then struggling to hold onto it. This Showtime show, headed by Jeremy Irons as Rodrigo Borgia, is set in 15th Century Italy. It follows the family's rise to the top seat in the Roman Catholic Church with plenty of incest, bribery, assassinations and illegitimate children along the way.
Seasons: 3
Stream it: Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Hulu
Spartacus
Grey Worm may be missing from your TV for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't see a great slave warrior rise up. Starz aired Spartacus for three seasons, and filled it with graphic violence and slaves, as well as sex; lots of sex. The story was inspired by the historical gladiator from 71 b.c. that led a slave uprising against Rome, and did it without a khaleesi or dragons to help.
Seasons: 3
Stream it: Starz Direct, Netflix
Rome
Similar to Spartacus, Rome is set in the 1st century b.c. and follows the final days of the Roman empire. For any true GoT fan, the sprawling cast of 20-something characters won't be overwhelming. Throughout two seasons, you'll watch the lives of rich and powerful folk deal with shifts in power, politics and fortune over the course of 12 years. Watch for a younger Indira Varma before she became the ruthless Ellaria Sand.
Seasons: 2
Stream it: HBO Now, Amazon Video
DaVinci's Demons
Tom Riley stars in this fictionalized account of Leonardo da Vinci's life, which is filled with inventions, lovers, political intrigue, religion and magic. Set in Renaissance Florence, this Starz show will keep you wondering who you can trust, as you watch the power struggle between the Starks and the Lannisters, er, I mean the Medici and Pazzi families. Plus, the cult of the Sons of Mithras is a little like the Faceless Men.
Seasons: 3
Stream it: Starz Direct, Hulu
The White Queen
Who needs a war of five kings when you can bask in the girl power that is the battle of three queens? The White Queen 10-part miniseries from Starz is based on the historical novel series The Cousin's War by Philippa Gregory. It's set against the backdrop of Britain's Wars of the Roses, following three regal ladies from warring houses (York and Lancaster). A little bird also tells me that a sequel, based on Gregory's The White Princess, is currently in production.
Seasons: 1
Stream it: Starz Direct, Amazon Video
The Walking Dead
White walkers, walking dead, same stuff right? We're talking about zombies, people. Sure, the AMC TV show is a bit more modern, but just as gory and enthralling. If you make it past episode one without being a complete addict, there's something wrong with you. You'll have all the feels as you watch Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his rag-tag group struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where the dead don't stay dead.
Seasons: 8 and counting
Stream it: Netflix
Ophan Black
GoT's latest season is dripping with strong women, but they are all played by different actresses. If you haven't already witnessed the girl-power glory that is Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of 20-some clones, you need to get on that. The show opens as Sarah witnesses what seems like her twin jump in front of a train. As she tries to find answers, all she finds are more twins and more questions. The fully-formed and believable characters are all distinct and identifiable, and Maslany's seamless transition from one to another is simply breathtaking.
Seasons: 5
Stream it: Amazon Video
Penny Dreadful
While there are no dragons, there are plenty of other fictional monsters embedded in the fantasy world of Penny Dreadful. The Showtime show is a dark and brooding 19th-century British nightmare filled with characters from public domain literature, including Dorian Gray, Victor Frankenstein and Mina Harker. My personal favorite is the powerful Melisandre-like Vanessa Ives (played by Eva Green), who has one foot in this world and one foot in the next.
Seasons: 3
Stream it: Showtime Anytime, Hulu
Marco Polo
Lots of greed, sex and political in-fighting fill this Netflix original portrayal of the explorer's journey through Mongolia's Silk Road. Marco Polo gets some training in the art of war, love and familial betrayal (I'm looking at you Viserys Targaryen) when his uncle and father give him to Kublai Khan to setting a debt. It's not Europe, and there are no dragons, but there are so many similarities to GoT, it's silly. See if you can't see the parallels between Littlefinger and the evil chancellor Jia Sidao.
Seasons: 2 and counting
Stream it: Netflix
