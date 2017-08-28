13 Shows Like Game of Thrones (to Get You Through a Long Winter)

Ophan Black

GoT's latest season is dripping with strong women, but they are all played by different actresses. If you haven't already witnessed the girl-power glory that is Tatiana Maslany's portrayal of 20-some clones, you need to get on that. The show opens as Sarah witnesses what seems like her twin jump in front of a train. As she tries to find answers, all she finds are more twins and more questions. The fully-formed and believable characters are all distinct and identifiable, and Maslany's seamless transition from one to another is simply breathtaking.

Seasons: 5

Stream it: Amazon Video

