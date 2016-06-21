16 Ways Tech Was Way Better in the 1980s

PCs Shut Down Right Away

Waiting, sometimes several minutes, for your PC or Mac to shut down is one of the most frustrating tech experiences most of us have on a regular basis. However, back in the early days of computing, you'd just shut your computer off when you were done with it. There was no sitting there twiddling your thumbs while the hard drive spins for no apparent reason. One solution today is to put your PC to sleep instead of powering it down. But even if you never turn your computer off, you are still get stuck waiting every time you need to reboot because of an update, a software install or a performance issue.

Photo: Rama & Musée Bolo / Wikipedia