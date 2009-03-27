IE8: Your Behavior Made It Better

Copy and Paste: Are Accelerators Useful?

After navigation, what do people do most with the browser? Everyone thinks it’s something different, Hachamovitch said. “Folks who print a lot say ‘printing' and college students suggest ‘delete the browsing history,’” Hachamovitch said.

In fact, the 12th most common command in IE is Copy and Paste. When Microsoft looked at what people do after they use the Copy command, those observed often used what they had copied inside the browser. They would open an existing or new tab, go to a new Website, or search for a Website, and then they would paste in what they'd just copied to find out more about it.

“The data was clear,” Hachamovitch said. “People copy, new tab, navigate, paste—and they do that over and over again.” This is what accelerators are for. Accelerators let you take the text you've selected to copy and paste into another Website. The text is then sent to a service that performs a number of tasks. The service translates the text, searches for it on Google, looks it up on a map, looks up a review on TripAdvisor, or puts it into an email on Gmail or Hotmail. The site has to write the accelerator code, but if it does, you get to find out more without having to copy, navigate, and paste the same text yourself by manually cutting and pasting over a dozen times in a row.