E3 2016 Day 1: What You Missed
E3 Day 1
Sherri Smith, Marshall Honorof and Michael Andronico are bringing you all the latest and greatest gaming news from the E3 2016 show floor in Los Angeles. Find out what Sony, Playstation, Oculus and others have on the horizon. Which games are you most excited about? Sound off in the comments.
Xbox Games
Microsoft’s E3 show was very much about games, and we got great new looks at Gears of War 4, ReCore and Forza Horizon 3. Microsoft's event on the whole was a nonstop assault of new games, but we are also looking forward to Dead Rising 4 and State of Decay 2 as well.
Forza Horizon 3
Xbox Gaming Hardware
Microsoft also revealed some new hardware, including the skinny Xbox One S for $299. With that comes the Xbox One Wireless Controller, and the Project Scorpio promises to be the most powerful console ever, with the ability to play 4K games and support virtual reality.
Xbox One S
Playstation Games
The Sony press conference was jam packed with tons of new game announcements for Playstation. We're particularly excited to see Kratos Returns, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Crash Bandicoot Returns, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakes, Kojima's Sweet Revenge and Resident Evil Biohazard.
God of War Trailer
Oculus Games
At the Oculus press event, the company announced 30 new titles, bringing the total available for its VR headset to more than 300, many of which will work with the upcoming Touch controllers. We can't wait to get our hands on Wilson's Heart, Killing Floor Incursion, Superhot VR and The Unspoken.
Superhot VR
Ubisoft Games
Game developer Ubisoft took the wraps off of some sequels and some bold and new games. The Star Trek: Bridge Crew puts you on the bridge in VR. Assassin's Creed, South Park, For Honor, The Division and Steep also look particularly exciting.
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Bethesda Games
Eager fans of games such as Dishonored, Doom, Quake and Elder Scrolls got a look at new versions during Bethesday's press conference. Fallout 4 got new mods. And Prey looks pretty intriguing.
Dishonored 2
EA Games
We all knew it was coming, but that didn’t make Electronic Art’s Titanfall 2 gameplay reveal any less exciting. During the developer's press conference, we also got a Mass Effect Andromeda teaser, a FIFA 17 preview and a bunch of Star Wars expansion. Battlefield 1 looks interesting. And we're excited to find out more about the upcoming EA eSports competitions.
Titanfall 2 Single-Player Trailer