The Most Dangerous Malware Right Now and What You Can Do About It

Malware has come a long way from the time of Word macro viruses and bad screen animations. Today's malware silently infects Windows PCs, Macs and Android devices through corrupted websites, fake software updates, counterfeit apps and malicious email attachments. In many cases, users will never know their machines have been infected.

But unless you're targeted by the National Security Agency or a similar government agency, there are simple, effective ways to prevent malware infection. Installing and running antivirus programs, patching and updating software and limiting the abilities of user accounts will stop most malware. Common sense — not installing porn video players, not opening random emails or web links — will stop most of the rest.

Nevertheless, it's always best to be informed. So here's our list of the most dangerous forms of malware out there right now.

