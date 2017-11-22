Best Games to Binge Play for the Holidays

Metal Gear Solid

Love it or hate it, Metal Gear Solid is one of the biggest series in gaming. As such, it offers enough content to conceivably keep you on the couch all summer, especially if you want to poke around and see just how ridiculously deep each game's mechanics can go. In each game, you'll take control of a superspy, usually named some variation of "Snake," and sneak and shoot your way into enemy compounds to take on bizarre bosses.It's not easy to know where to start (or where to finish) with Metal Gear Solid, especially considering that Solid itself is a spinoff of the older Metal Gear series. To make things simple, you could start with the first and play straight through to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. There are plenty of spinoffs to tackle afterward, although the best are arguably Peace Walker and Revengeance (which is not, and will never be, a real word).