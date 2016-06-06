Best Language Learning Apps

HiNative (Android, iOS)

HiNative (Android, iOS) is another language learning tool that's powered by its rich community of language learners and native speakers. Less a traditional course for learning a language, HiNative is set up as a crowd-sourced Q&A tool for language, grammar, and vocabulary for 110 different languages. It offers standardized question templates to help you ask a variety of grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation and cultural questions, all to be answered by native speakers. While HiNative won't be your only language learning tool, it makes for an excellent supplement, with the caveat that your answers are primarily crowdsourced.