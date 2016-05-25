Best SAT Prep Apps
The standardized SAT tests are used by many colleges as part of their admissions system, so scoring high can make or break a student's chances of landing a spot in a prestigious college or university. While there's no shortage of traditional review courses and practice materials available in print, there's also a rising demand for online and mobile tutoring and study tools for parents and students on the go. Check out these six useful study and review apps for students and parents preparing for the SATs.
Daily Practice for the New SAT (Android, iOS)
With the release of the new SATs this March, the College Board has also taken the time to release an updated version of its SAT review app, Daily Practice for the New SAT (Android, iOS). Users can try out the Question of The Day or binge practice with a multiple questions, complete with answer explanations. In addition, the app can scan and score official sample SAT tests by taking a picture of the practice grid. Users can also access SAT dates and registration deadlines.
Khan Academy (Android, iOS)
The College Board has also partnered with free online university Khan Academy (Android, iOS) to provide dedicated review content for the revised SATs. Students can take diagnostic quizzes to figure out areas they need to focus on, try out practice questions and check out review materials. When you feel up to it, you can even try out full-scale official sample tests, to give you a feel for what the full experience will be like. All of this is in addition to Khan Academy's rich library of free online courses on every subject under the sun.
Prep4SAT (Android, iOS)
When it comes to free third party review apps, Prep4SAT (Android, iOS) is one of the better choices out there. The app takes a personalized approach to test review, with diagnostics pinpointing areas that a student needs to improve upon, and focusing on those. A performance dashboard makes it easy to track progress and improvements, bite-sized lessons let you easily study on the go and whenever you can catch some free time, and the app comes with thousands of practice questions complete with detailed explanations.
SAT Up (Android, iOS) ($4.99/mo)
SAT Up (Android, iOS) provides subscribers with a rich library of review materials for the revised SATs. The app uses Adaptive Learning Technology to diagnose a student's strengths and weaknesses through diagnostics, creating personalized daily workouts targeting your weak points. The app includes thousands of detailed practice questions complete with detailed solutions and explanations of each answer. Parents can also sign up for more hands-on review plans, complete with video tutoring through Google Hangouts or Skype.
Magoosh (Android, iOS, Desktop) ($79/mo)
Magoosh is among the pricier online review options available for parents looking to help their kids with the SATs, but it does present a pretty comprehensive package of desktop, Android, and iOS apps to help students review for the big exam. Magoosh offers comprehensive review for the SAT's three major sections, with study schedules, more than 140 different video lessons, sample problems and explanations, and a personalized dashboard that tracks your progress and suggests lessons and other content to try out. Its rich content and multi-platform nature gives you a lot to work with when reviewing, and the option to study on desktop or on the go, whichever is most convenient and effective.
Gojimo (Android, iOS)
Gojimo (Android, iOS) is an international test preparation app aimed at helping students self-test and review for a variety of major standardized tests such as the American SAT and ACT. The app features outlines, review materials and sample tests, complete with detailed explanations of answers. Offline access means you can review even without a data connection. Additionally, the app also covers numerous international school curriculum and qualifications. While much of the content is free, there is also premium review content available in partnership with companies such as McGraw-Hill.