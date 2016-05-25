Best SAT Prep Apps

Magoosh (Android, iOS, Desktop) ($79/mo)

Magoosh is among the pricier online review options available for parents looking to help their kids with the SATs, but it does present a pretty comprehensive package of desktop, Android, and iOS apps to help students review for the big exam. Magoosh offers comprehensive review for the SAT's three major sections, with study schedules, more than 140 different video lessons, sample problems and explanations, and a personalized dashboard that tracks your progress and suggests lessons and other content to try out. Its rich content and multi-platform nature gives you a lot to work with when reviewing, and the option to study on desktop or on the go, whichever is most convenient and effective.