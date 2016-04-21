Best iPhone SE Cases
The iPhone SE packs a very fast processor and highly capable camera into a compact frame for an affordable price. And if you're into this new, smaller Apple phone, then you're going to want to protect it. That means a case. But cases can do more than just protect. Some can double as a wallet or a purse. Some can be a disguise. And others can make it perfect for taking out to the beach. So, maybe you'll want more than one. We've done the digging to bring you the best options out there.
Griffin Survivor All-Terrain
Designed to face all sorts of abuse, the Griffin Survivor All-Terrain is tested to deliver military-grade ruggedness. Its display shield will protect your iPhone SE's screen from water and rain. The frame will prevent cracks when dropped from 6 feet onto concrete. It's even got its own belt clip.
X-Doria Engage Folio
The X-Doria Engage Folio wraps the iPhone SE in a clear polycarbonate back with a faux-leather flap to cover the front. The flap hides a couple of card slots for ID and/or credit cards. The slim fit won't add bulk and still lets you show off that Rose Gold finish while protecting the screen from scratches.
Speck CandyShell
For some basic protection against bumps, the Speck CandyShell features two layers of protection — a soft cushioned interior and hard outer shell. The raised rim around the screen protects against scratches. Plus, the CandyShell comes in a variety of color options, including purple, blue, black and white.
Rokform Rokshield V3 with Car Dash Mount
Thanks to a magnetic dock with a sticky back, you can connect the ROkform Rokshield V3 on a car dashboard, baby stroller or bike handlebars. The case itself features a removable rubber bumper and a polycarbonate frame to protect against basic bumps and scratches.
Tech21 Evo Mesh
The slightly see-through design of the Tech21 Evo Mesh looks sporty while remaining slim. It's made from a flexible TPU material that absorbs and dissipates impacts from drops. The case comes in white, black or pink.
Incipio Wesley Stripes
The metallic foil along the bottom edge of the Incipio Wesley Stripes adds a touch of glamor to your iPhone SE, while simultaneously protecting against bumps and scratches. The rest of the case is transparent, so everyone can see it for all its rose gold or space gray glory. The stripes come in rose gold, black, silver or gold.
TwelveSouth Book Book
The vintage leather look of the Twelve South Book Book oozes class, disguising your iPhone SE as a tiny pocket-sized notebook. At least, it does until onlookers get a glimpse of the side with the iSight camera cutout. The case does double duty as a wallet, thanks to its four pockets for storing ID, cards and cash.
Spigen Resilient
The Spigen Resilient is tested to ensure it can withstand big drops. The slim black case is also flexible and easy to grip. The simplistic style won't add a lot of bulk, but also puts out a stern and serious vibe.
ESR Mania
Cute, whimsical and playful all jump to mind when you see the ESR Mania Series of clear iPhone SE cases. You can select colorful raindrops falling on a woman from the Apple logo, a woman reaching for the logo from a red ladder, a little devil logo or several other designs. The flexible and slim case slips on securely.
Silicoo Bamboo Cover
Made from eco-friendly wood, the Silicoo Bamboo Cover comes in three different finishes: Bamboo, Rosewood and Black Walnut. The inside is lined with a soft TPU rubber so the iPhone SE sits snuggly in place. The rubber also makes the case impact resistant, to help prevent shattered screens.
Peralta Abby
More than just an iPhone SE case, the Peralta Abby is a clutch purse, too. Its classy black exterior is made of pebbled leather. The iPhone compartment inside is lined in bright yellow ultra suede. There's also another small pocket you can use to slide in lipstick, keys and some ID.
Waterfield Designs Spinn Case
You can wear your iPhone SE on your belt with your headphones plugged in with the leather Waterfield Designs Spinn Case. That's because the headphones have their own dedicated wheel to wrap around on the front; the wheel doubles as the clasp for the flap. You can pick a black, grizzly or chocolate exterior.