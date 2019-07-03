Best Fireworks Apps for Finding Displays and Taking Pictures

Capture fireworks on your phone

Fireworks displays are awesome visual spectacles, and capturing photos of them are a part of the experience. Unless you've got the right photography kit or the appropriate smartphone apps, capturing good fireworks photos can be pretty challenging. Mobile tripods certainly help, but you'll still want to take over manual controls of your camera. Thankfully, a variety of camera apps are available on both Android and iOS with options for shutter speed, along with other settings that can help you take clear and impressive fireworks shots you can share with your friends. Check out these camera apps for taking fireworks photos, as well as a few other fireworks-themed apps.