13 Best Indie Games of GDC 2017

Celeste

There are no enemies in Celeste, just a never-ending cavalcade of environmental traps to vex the titular heroine on her way to the top of a mountain. Celeste will have to jump past spikes, climb vertical slopes and gather hard-to-reach strawberries on her ascent, and none of it will be easy. While the game is simple, it isn't easy, and while it's tough as nails, it isn't punishing; you can restart where you left off almost instantly, as many times as you need. Celeste may be best for speed-runners, but everyone has a fair shot to finish it.