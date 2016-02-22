MWC 2016 Day 1: Top 8 Stories
MWC 2016 Day 1
Samsung, LG, HP, Lenovo, and so many more companies just took the wraps off of new smartphones (and other mobile devices) you will drool over. Our reporters in Barcelona, Spain, certainly did. Find out what you missed as we report from the floor of Mobile World Congress 2016 (also known as MWC 2016). These are the top eight stories from day 1.
Samsung Unveils Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
We went hands on with both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones and were very impressed with each phone's killer camera and waterproof body. Samsung brought back removable storage, baked in better security and added more Edge-friendly features, such as two rows of frequently accessed apps.
Sony Xperia X Sports Killer Camera
The camera on Sony's upcoming Xperia X phone is so smarta, it will predict where the subject of your photos will move next to better focus them. The company calls this process hybrid autofocus. In our hands-on time, it performed well. Sony also upgraded the battery technology, claiming its phone will be able to hold a charge longer than the competition.
LG G5: A Transforming Smartphone
The LG G5 is a marvel of modularity. With the touch of a button, you can release the 2,800-mAh battery, swap it out for a fully charged replacement and keep on trucking. Or you can add on a variety of other accessories, including the LG Cam Plus for dedicated video recording. Or there's the LG Hi-Fi Plus, which improves audio processing thanks to Bang and Olufsen technology inside.
HTV Vive Gets a Steep Price Tag
HTC finally announced a $799 price tag for its upcoming Vive virtual reality headset. You'll be able to pre-order yours on Feb. 29, with units shipping out in early April. Note: That's $200 more than the Oculus Rift.
HP Elite X3 Wants to be a Laptop
HP's Windows 10-powered smartphone, the Elite X3, can function as both a company-issued smartphone and a laptop. That's because it packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU, 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Plug it into HP's USB Type-C dock and you've got a full desktop experience.
Budget-Friendly Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1s Impress
Lenovo expanded its budget-friendly options for the Yoga line of 2-in-1 laptops at MWC 2016. The Yoga 710s will able available for $499 (11-inch) and $749 (14-inch). There's also a new Yoga 510 for just $599 (14-inch). These laptops' sleek, metal bodies impressed us during our hands-on time.
Huawei Reveals Its First Windows 10 Hybrid
Huawei, traditionally known for its smartphones, is getting in on the Windows 10 2-in-1 laptop craze. The MateBook (price undisclosed), wants to get the attention of the high-end, executive crowd with its stylus, Intel Core M CPU, 2560 x 1440 LED touch screen and 8GB of RAM. We were pleasantly surprised at the effectiveness of the keyboard and kickstand.
Alcatel Plus 10 Goes After The Surface
The Alcatel Plus 10 is soundly targeting budget-conscious Microsoft Surface 3 shoppers with its $275 Windows 10 2-in-1 laptop. For $200 less than its competition, Alcatel crams in a 1920 x 1080-pixel touch screen, a quad-core Intel Atom CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Best of all, the keyboard has its own battery. When the two are docked, you have a huge 8,410-mAh battery capacity.