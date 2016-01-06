CES 2016 Day 2 Wrap: The Best 12 Stories
On Day 2 of CES 2016, we got our eager hands on tech we didn't expect to see, or fly. Parrot's new Disco is unlike any drone we've flown. In household tech, a new television line and a very special refrigerator — both built by Samsung — showed us the future of connected smart home gadgets.
There's tons of new gadgets to pore over, from a smartphone that better manages battery life to a gaming laptop that lets you guide your character with your eyes. Here's all the incredible tech we saw on Day 2 at CES.
Parrot Disco Drone Flies Up to 50 MPH
More stealth bomber than drone, the 1.5-pound Disco can reach speeds up to 50 mph, but, like an air shark, it can fly only forward. This drone doesn't hover. To launch, toss it forward in the air and the Disco uses a built-in auto-pilot to gain altitude until you're ready to man the controls.
Samsung Refrigerator: The Ultimate Kitchen Aide
This smart fridge, with its 21.5-inch touch screen and speaker-microphone combo, makes it easier to do just about anything in the kitchen. Use voice commands to order groceries, spice up your prep time with streaming music and video, or, if you're in the dairy aisle at the grocery store, pull up a picture of the inside of the fridge to see if the milk's all gone.
Game With Your Eyes, Not Your Thumbs
Tobii AB's gaming laptop tracks your eye movement to guide a game character's line of sight. The required technology takes some practice, but targeting helicopters in Grand Theft Auto V just by staring at them is worth the effort.
Samsung Notebook 9 Targets MacBook Airs
The new Samsung Notebook 9 laptops — available in 13.3-inch and 15.5-inch chassis — are feather-light laptops with sturdy magnesium bodies. While the 13-inch slate checks in at a pound lighter than the MacBook Air, the larger 15-inch uses the extra real estate to house premium features like a slim-bezel display, a 39W battery and USB-C for 5Gbps data transfers and faster charge speeds.
Huawei Mate 8: Better Battery Life
The 6-inch Huawei Mate 8 uses a low-energy co-processor to tackle always-on processes that otherwise drain juice from the full-size CPU. In the back, to store all that spare power, is a whopping 4000mAh battery.
HTC Vive: A Window to the Real World
To keep VR wearers safe from lurking walls, HTC designed their Vive headset with a set of lasers that measure the real-world space available to virtual denizens. Now, HTC has gone one step further by adding to the Vive a full front-facing camera that renders IRL surroundings during simulations.
Honor 5X: Great Phone at a Great Price
If we said there was a 5.5-inch phone with a 1080p display, a 3000 mAh battery, an octa-core processor, a fingerprint sensor and a diamond-polished aluminum alloy body, you'd ask how much. Not only is it just $199, it's unlocked.
Fitbit Blaze: Tracker Turned Smart Watch
Complete with a color touch screen, heart rate monitor, accelerometers to track your exercise, and pop-up notifications from your smartphone, the $199 FitBit Blaze looks to be a solid addition to Fitbit's workout wearables.
Samsung Tab S: Better Than the Surface Pro 4?
The Tab S Pro's 12-inch Super AMOLED screen has a superb 2160 x 1440-pixel resolution that may rival the display of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Plus, the Surface Pro's keyboard costs $130, but the Tab S' keyboard is included.
Samsung SUHD 4K TVs Get Immersive
This year's lineup of Samsung 4K TVs boasts the same LCD/LED technology and amazing color palettes, but gains new features like the ability to connect with other Samsung smart-home devices. Its curved, bevel-less displays brought us right into the action.
Nikon Key Mission: 360 Degrees of 4K Video
GoPro had cornered the market on tiny, tough action cams until now. Nikon's new Key Mission 360 can take falls from heights up to 66 feet and capture sharp 360-degree 4K video all the way down. Plus, according to Nikon, there's no match for the Key Mission 360's audio quality.
Misfit Ray: A Dressy Fitness Tracker
The Misfit Ray is so dapper a fitness accessory that you may forget it's tracking your sleep and fitness goals. Until, that is, the bright LED bulb flashes in sequence to update you on daily workout goals, or the surprisingly strong vibration motor alerts you to an incoming message.