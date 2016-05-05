10 Best Mobile Racing Games

SBK 14 (Android, iOS) (Free, Premium version unlock)

If lightning-fast crotch rockets are more your style, try out SBK 14 (Android and iOS), the official game of the Superbike World Championship. Players can take the role of top tier riders such as Tom Sykes, Fabien Foret and Imre Toth as you race through some beautifully rendered racetracks. Not only are the graphics slick, but SBK 14 also comes with nine control modes, from tilt controls to virtual joysticks, allowing you to set up just how you want to drive. Players can race in championships, quick races or challenge races against the ghosts of your friends' laps. A premium mode unlocks more content, such as more tracks to race through.