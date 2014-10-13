New York Comic Con Cosplay Gallery 2014
Cosplayers Invade New York
Another New York Comic Con has come and gone, and with it have come and gone a legion of cosplayers. Costume enthusiasts from every walk of life banded together to bring us excellent representations of characters from video games, comic books, movies and more. Whether you want to see characters from The Lord of the Rings, Super Smash Bros., Archer or X-Men, these talented individuals brought them to life. Take a look at some of our favorites.
Daenerys the Unburnt (A Song of Ice and Fire)
You can't keep a good Khaleesi down, as this cosplayer demonstrated.
Dante (Devil May Cry)
This Dante didn't make anyone cry, unless being overcome with charm counts.
Clementine (The Walking Dead)
Clementine may only be a little girl, but she's proven remarkably hard to kill.
Bender, Amy, and Dr. Zoidberg (Futurama)
Since the crew of Planet Express lives in NYC, showing up at the convention was simple enough.
Hawkeye (Hawkeye)
Kate Bishop shares both an alias and a color scheme with Clint Barton, the other Hawkeye.
The Cowardly Lion, The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow (The Wizard of Oz)
The Yellow Brick road took this foursome to NYCC rather than Oz.
The Villager (Animal Crossing)
Shouldn't this villager be attending to his town's needs instead of living it up at a convention?
Kratos and Xena (God of War / Xena: Warrior Princess)
When these two join forces, the evil mythological beasts of ancient Greece don't stand a chance.
Red (Transistor)
We didn't hear Red's singing voice firsthand, but she seemed pretty deadly with her Transistor sword.
Falcon and Captain America (Captain America)
Fun fact: Both Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Steve Rogers (Captain America) are originally from NYC.
Kairi and Juliet Starling (Kingdom Hearts / Lollipop Chainsaw)
Two high school girls with devastating combat abilities. What could go wrong?
Sandor Clegane (A Song of Ice and Fire)
On the Game of Thrones TV show, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane threatened to eat every chicken in the joint. He finally made good on that promise.
Mace Windu (Star Wars)
It never hurts to have a few Jedi around in the big city.
The Ice Climbers (Ice Climbers)
This is definitely an unconventional take on Nintendo's family-friendly Ice Climbers, but it works for us.
Cortana (Halo)
Let's face it: If AIs were as useful and friendly as Cortana, you'd want one, too.
Samus Aran (Metroid)
The galaxy's deadliest bounty hunter looks like she's ready for business.
Korra (The Legend of Korra)
Korra controls all four elements, as well as a stylish cloak.
Connor (Assassin's Creed III)
Connor is half-British, half-Mohawk, and all Assassin.
Charlotte La Bouff and Cinderella (The Princess and the Frog / Cinderella)
For wealthy aristocracy, these two ladies were surprisingly down-to-earth.
Commander Shepard, Krieger, Krieger's Virtual Girlfriend, Archer, Malory, Ray and Pam (Mass Effect / Archer)
We're not sure how Commander Shepard would up in the Archer universe. Use your imagination.
Oberyn Martell (A Song of Ice and Fire)
Oberyn Martell is looking well, considering what happened the last time we saw him.
Bulma (Dragon Ball Z)
She's only got six dragon balls to go!
Super Smash Bros. Cast (Super Smash Bros.)
Super Smash Bros. Wii U is almost upon us, as these cosplayers could attest.
Rogue, Storm and Bishop (X-Men)
Three powerful mutants walk into a convention center, and the rest is history.
Lakitu (Super Mario Bros.)
This enemy-turned-cameraman made a rare appearance on the ground.
Ursula (The Little Mermaid)
If you need to purchase a magic spell, consider using a different vendor.
Sim (The Sims)
Dressing as a Sim was arguably one of the more meta costumes at the show.
The Will and Lying Cat (Saga)
If you tell us you don't enjoy Saga, we have a feeling you're LYING.
Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Noob Saibot, Raidens, Kitana and Liu Kang (Mortal Kombat)
Test your might.
Gandalf the Grey (The Lord of the Rings)
Do not meddle in the affairs of wizards, for they are subtle and quick to anger.