New York Comic Con Cosplay Gallery 2014

Cosplayers Invade New York

Another New York Comic Con has come and gone, and with it have come and gone a legion of cosplayers. Costume enthusiasts from every walk of life banded together to bring us excellent representations of characters from video games, comic books, movies and more. Whether you want to see characters from The Lord of the Rings, Super Smash Bros., Archer or X-Men, these talented individuals brought them to life. Take a look at some of our favorites.