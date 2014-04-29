10 Worst Video Games of All Time

On Saturday (April 26), diggers working for a documentary film production company unearthed a cache of "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial" Atari 2600 game cartridges buried in a landfill in New Mexico. "E.T." is generally considered one of the worst video games ever produced, but revisiting one of gaming's darkest chapters proved an irresistible lure.

Despite the abundance of quality entertainment at their fingertips, humans have a perverse fascination with the terrible. These games may be worth a look for the masochistic, but the rest of us should view them as a cautionary tale.