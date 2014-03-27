8 Amazing Oculus Rift Uses

Facebook's $2 billion acquisition of virtual reality startup Oculus VR almost broke the Internet when it was announced. But with the dust settling on this unexpected team-up, there are plenty of interesting ways that these two vastly different parties could work together.

Using Oculus, Facebook can now create new ways to experience entertainment, shopping and education. Here are eight of our suggestions for how Facebook can truly make Oculus "the most social platform ever."