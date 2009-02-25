Concept Gadgets: The Best Is Yet To Come
Mousetrap Coffee Table
This gadget gives a whole new meaning to the idea of leaving a trail of crumbs behind. The coffee table is equipped with a hollow leg for a mouse to scamper up and in the center of the table lies a fuel cell. The mouse is pushed towards the center until…well, you know. It gets incinerated in a microbial fuel cell and then the machine uses the resulting energy to power itself. This is just your typical heartwarming tale of pest removal.
Likelihood of being built: 2/10.
Most people don’t want to think about fuel-cells in their houses being powered by furry creatures, even if those creatures are pests. But I do like the concept gadgets for fly-removal from the same designersnow there’s a zap I wouldn’t mind celebrating.
Spent Coffee Grounds Printer
Coffee is excellent for drinking, good for composting, and now, adequate at printing? This eco-friendly printer is changing how we think about ink. The designers focused on revamping the ink cartridge since it is one of the problems when using a printer. It's often difficult to replace, costly to refill, and can stain your hands if mishandled. Using coffee or tea dregs, the concept printer works as the user places the detritus into the ink case located on the top of the printer, then inserts a piece of paper in the middle. Moving the ink case left and right will print the image, and as you draw on the paper, the dregs mark the paper just like ink. Since the system is hand-powered, the printer doesn’t even need electricity. And that smell might just perk you up for more work!
Likelihood of being built: 3/10
This is a good re-use of materials in a concept gadget, but I really can’t imagine people wanting to manually move a lever in order to print. If only they could create re-used ink cartridges that work in my printer already–then they might be on to something.
Numberless Hygrometer and Thermometer
Okay, so hygrometers and thermometers aren’t your typical gadgets, but these non-number devices are too cool to pass up. Designer Mac Funamizu calls this project "Tired of Numbers." The hygrometer and thermometer give their readings in bubbles, colors and amounts. When the humidity level is 50%, the colored water fills half the container. When the temp goes negative, red circles become blue.
Likelihood of being built: 3/10
I enjoy anything that displays basic information in a creative and elegant way–I’m talking to you, binary watch–but these devices do seem a little dated. If these could go somewhere on my computer, I would love to see the non-numbers bubble throughout the day.
Washing Machine Laundry Basket: iBasket
For all who dreamed of Rosie, the maid from the Hanna-Barbera show "The Jetsons," here’s a concept gadget built just for you. When you dump your dirty laundry into the iBasket, the device knows when it’s full and switches on. It has automatic wash and dry cycles and can be controlled remotely by wireless internet. Sorry, the iBasket won’t separate your light and dark clothes, but it will keep clothes fresher as your hamper fills with stinky gym shorts.
Likelihood of being built: 4/10
I like this idea, but I really want something that can pick clothes up off the floor, wash and dry them, then fold and put them away in my closet. Also, it would be nice if it could be shaped like a matronly robot. As for the iBasket design, it’s a very good step in that direction.
Sculpted Phone
This is a concept phone design that might just grow on you. It takes its inspiration from the Hosta Plant, which is a quick-growing and hard-to-kill variety of house greenery. The phone’s parts fit together in a very satisfying way, and the color scheme works nicely too. The interface is simple– maybe even a little too simple. From the pictures, it seems that you dial numbers with a touchscreen interface.
Likelihood of being built: 4/10
It is definitely sleek and smooth, but this device could easily go the way of the hamburger phone. Maybe they could make it out of recyclable plant parts–or the ever-present stretched bamboo, to add extra pop.
Pre-Paid Wearable Phone
Taking a cheapie phone for your foreign travels to Zambukistan is a good idea, right? Well, you might want to try one of these cool–and disposable–pre-paid mobile phones (if they are ever mass produced, that is). You can wrap it around your wrist and never stray too far from your emergency lifeline–provided you have some kind of reception.
Likelihood of being built: 5/10
As phones get better, it’s more likely that travelers will want a sturdy-but-cheap model to take with them for their adventure trips. I’m not sure that this phone will be the cheapest and sturdiest on the market, but I do like the slap-bracelet style.
Wall-Mounted Disco Balls
Whoever said disco was dead probably didn’t know about these home speakers. These shimmering reminders of tight pants are designed to hang on your walls and shine along with the music being played. They can sparkle or create a graph that corresponds to the speaker’s equalizer. The set up is controlled with a ring-sized finger gizmo. This controller allows you to play as well as manage your computer’s music.
Likelihood of being built: 5/10
I desperately wish I had one of these–err, I mean, when I was 13. It just looks like the type of set-up you could wire to a wall, then turn off the lights and have a rocking dance party with fun lights. There is no technological reason why this couldn’t be built, but I have the feeling that most people don’t get all aglow for dancing in the dark.
Roof Bike
Has this ever happened to you? You’re biking along, with the wind rushing through your locks. Out of nowhere, drops from the sky start assaulting you.The winner of a recent concept bicycle-design competition, this two-wheeler has a built-in roof to protect from rain, hail, or even those nasty dripping air conditioning units. The design calls for carbon composite materials and hydro-formed aluminum (that’s how the designer has created a light 25-pound ride despite the size). The bike boasts built-in LED lights powered by a rechargeable battery connected to roof solar-cells, as well as a rear luggage connector where the user can plug in a briefcase.
Likelihood of being built: 5/10
Plastic canopies are already available for bikes, but this commuting vehicle has a good idea going. The aerodynamics need tweaking, and some fenders would be in order because drips on bikes are more likely to come from below than above.
Surround Smell
You are watching a gripping movie on your giant wall-mounted TV, with surround-sound speakers giving you the sense of being right in the action. Now, you may have the chance to step into one of the final sense frontiers: smell. The designer tells us that these devices take advantage of how smells evoke memories and can alter the way we think. They notify us of important information, in a subconscious manner. The device’s diffuser has a collection of 16 crafted scents. Oils are accurately blended by passing them through piezoelectric micro-pumps onto a piezo diffuser, and then sprayed into the room by a fan to create a “smellscape.”
Likelihood of being built: 5/10.
I think the best way to do this is with a nose for subtle and specific scents. No one wants to smell decomposing bodies or jet fuel while watching a movie–even if that’s what they’re seeing on the big screen. Another factor is the lingering nature of these smells–it’s much better to catch a whiff of something and have it fade than to have a smell waft in your house for hours. Also, when am I going to get my surround-taste features?
B-Membrane Computer
The B-Membrane almost defies description. It’s a laptop, no, a desktop. Wait, it is both. Plus a projector, a keyboard… and a mood lamp? This hybrid of all sorts is multi-functional. The beam it emits can be projected against any solid surface, and the keyboard appears when needed. As a bonus, mood lighting comes with special effects. Overall, the whole computer looks like something from another world.
Likelihood of being built: 6/10
Although this computer is prettier than Julia Roberts’ smile, it does have some drawbacks: the interface needs a wall to project upon, so it would be hard to use as a laptop at, say, a coffee shop. And, the keyboard design on the base is lovely, but many computer users still prefer the clacking, tactile feel of real keys under their fingers.
SunLight Energy-Storage Sheet
SunLight is a kind of a flexible sheet of solar cells that can light up. Need some juice? Unroll it to grab the sun’s rays and convert them into energy. Want to light up the night? Roll it up and use it as a light or as a charger for phones or other devices. The designer says it could be made completely of recycled polymers, with the exception of the batteries. The size and shape can be adjusted to scale, so if you want more or less, it could be made that way.
Likelihood of being built: 6.5/10
The SunLight’s flexibility and portability are its two best qualities. I could see outdoor stores pimping the product, as it can be unrolled during the day on a camping trip and used as a flashlight at night–but it will need to be sold at a price where it’s not just a novelty. Solar cells are pretty pricey at the moment.
I Contact Eye Controlled Mouse
Here’s a concept gadget that might get your eyes rolling: a mouse that’s controlled by your gaze. The I Contact is like a contact lens wired with sensors to track eye movement, relaying that position to a receiver connected to your computer. It is designed to give you full control over a mouse cursor, clicks and all. The idea has been around a bit and the technology was originally created for people with disabilities, but is now being applied to a new market, with some modifications. It may seem creepy and futuristic, but you could soon be computing with your eyeballs.
Likelihood of being built: 7/10
The I Contact’s concept is solid and hands-free technology is one of the areas that will be growing rapidly in the future. Many designers are imagining new tech that is operated without hands. Eye-gaze typing has some way to go before it’s up to digital speed, but basic clicking and movement are simpler surfing tasks. Look, ma, no hands–but can someone help me get this pesky piece of plastic from my eye?
MozPhone
The MozPhone concept is just a mashup of a Blackberry 7130 and the Optimus keyboard, but what it represents is a lot deeper. The phone uses every bit of space it has. The beauty of the keyboard is that it has a screen embedded in each button. Since phones have tiny screens and tinier keyboards, turning each button into its own digital screen with a range of abilities is really practical and elegant.
Likelihood of being built: 7/10
Optimus keyboards cost an arm and a leg at this point, and once you lose one arm, it’s difficult to text on a Blackberry. But I think that prices will come down and integrating the digital keyboard with a phone seems like an excellent use of the technology.
BugPlug Energy Saver
BugPlug is so useful that it might actually make you welcome an invasion of cute plastic insects in your home. A plug that turns off and on with motion-sensor activity, the BugPlug is designed to save energy–and, therefore, money. It uses a passive infrared sensor that monitors heat, not movement, so if you’re snoozing on the couch, your shows can stay on the tube. And once movement has stopped, the Plug can be adjusted to turn off right away or wait for up to 30 minutes for you to return.
Likelihood of being built: 7/10.
The standby settings on most electronics are terrible. Products like this already exist, but this one adds the appeal of infrared sensors and smarter turn-off tech. Plus, I like the Bug’s antennae.
ScanU Scanner
Scanners are definitely due for an update and this concept gadget is headed in the right direction. The ScanU is super-slim and portable. It is made up of three segments: the screen, the power unit, and the storage. The display screen is made of a three-layer roll-out scanning bed, where the upper and bottom layers are OLED screens and the central layer features capacitive touch sensors and photo sensors that capture the scanned data. Just roll it out and put the book or document on the screen to scan. ScanU has a USB interface on both the rechargeable battery and the flash-based memory unit, so transferring data out is pretty easy. ScanU can even read aloud from scanned documents.
Likelihood of being built: 8/10
There are products like the ScanU currently available, but none of them are as skinny or attractive. Having to plug into a USB port to get information out is a bit annoying though. The design would be stronger if it had wireless capabilities.
Blight Solar Blinds
The name Blight may bring to mind images of biblical famines and pestilence, but it’s actually a sleek green gadget for your house. This new Blight is a solar blind that absorbs daylight during the day and sends it back at night. The designers say that Venetian blinds have an advantage because they have a large surface exposed to the sunlight in one small object. taking the daylight during the day and giving it back at night to power lamps, devices, and the whole infrastructure of your house. Blight uses flexible solar cells and electroluminescent foil to retrofit existing Venetian blinds. The blades can revolve, catching the maximum rays at different parts of the day.
Likelihood of being built: 8/10.
With some modifications, the Blight could be really useful and cool. I don’t know about the rest of you, but my Venetian blinds get so dusty that light wouldn’t be efficiently absorbed from their exterior. Could these guys self-dust? Also, the solar panels and foil are so expensive right now that the investment wouldn’t make sense. However, with the global silicon shortage over, prices are set to come down.
HP Less is More
Here’s a concept for HP’s LiM (Less is More) line. The designers wanted to use non-traditional materials for computers and to use less of those materials. The designers say that stretching a Bamboo fabric across the aluminum frame of the computer cuts costs of manufacturing by 65%, and also helps to ventilate the hot guts of the laptop.
The stand-alone unit also features a 19″ transparent-touch OLED screen along with a wireless keyboard. The screen is touch-friendly and slides down to create “a more ergonomic touch experience and easy navigation.” Bonus: a trackpad cuts down on materials needed to create a mouse.
Likelihood of being built: 9/10
It’s HP, so it’s already in the works, even though it released this computer as a concept design. It is great to see so much innovation in computer materials–but how about using something other than bamboo once in a while? How about some domestically-grown, renewable soft wood?
Oragami Cell Phone
This fold-out cell phone screen is a little heavy on the concept and light on tech. It features a flexible E-paper display and Mag-Ink that doesn't quite exist yet to make a pop-out paper screen for ease of map reading. The oragami precision means that the paper is designed to fold and unfold without tearing, crumpling, or breaking. Likelihood of being built: 2/10.
This kind of flexible paper and ink just aren't available. The idea of holding on to a map instead of straining to read a tiny screen is really cool, but it will be quite some time before technology catches up with the concept of this gadget. Plus, I wonder if the map unfolds automatically or relies on the user's skills.