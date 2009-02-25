Concept Gadgets: The Best Is Yet To Come

Spent Coffee Grounds Printer

Coffee is excellent for drinking, good for composting, and now, adequate at printing? This eco-friendly printer is changing how we think about ink. The designers focused on revamping the ink cartridge since it is one of the problems when using a printer. It's often difficult to replace, costly to refill, and can stain your hands if mishandled. Using coffee or tea dregs, the concept printer works as the user places the detritus into the ink case located on the top of the printer, then inserts a piece of paper in the middle. Moving the ink case left and right will print the image, and as you draw on the paper, the dregs mark the paper just like ink. Since the system is hand-powered, the printer doesn’t even need electricity. And that smell might just perk you up for more work!

Likelihood of being built: 3/10

This is a good re-use of materials in a concept gadget, but I really can’t imagine people wanting to manually move a lever in order to print. If only they could create re-used ink cartridges that work in my printer already–then they might be on to something.