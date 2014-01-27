Best Game Console Emulators for Android

Best Game Console Emulators

Ever wished you could replay an old video game like "Chrono Trigger," but don't have a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) on which to play it?

Emulators are software products that can make one kind of computer "emulate," or act like, another type of computer. A PlayStation 1 emulator for your Android, for example, will allow you to play PlayStation 1 games on your phone or tablet.

It's important to note that while emulators are legal, most often the games played on those emulators are not, because transferring a game's data from its CD or cartridge to a file you can store on your phone breaks that game's copyright.

The Google Play store has emulators for all the biggest gaming consoles, from the Atari 2600 to the Nintendo 64. Here are the best ones.