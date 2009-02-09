Valentine's Day Gadget Lust

HP Pavilion dv2 Entertainment Notebook

HP Pavilion dv2 Entertainment Notebook

Available soon from hp.com

Those in need of more substantial mobile computing than a netbook that’s still fairly light (3.8 lbs) and compact (.93-inches thick) will find the HP Pavilion dv2 nearly irresistible. It packs a 1.6 GHz Athlon Neo MV-40 processor, supports up to 4 GB of RAM (in a single SO-DIMM slot), and accommodates hard disks up to 500 GB. Throw in a DVD burner and 802.11n, with optional Bluetooth and WWAN modules, and you’ve got a capable and stylish portable PC in your hands. The dv2 monitor is a 12.1" LED-backlight LCD with 1280x800 resolution, with plenty of screen space and clarity. Its keyboard is also close enough to full size to be comfortable and familiar. At prices from $600 to $800, the dv2 is a lot of notebook for the cost. Why not see if your sweetie wants one for Valentine’s day? If he or she does, be sure to let this person know the units are coming soon, but probably won’t be shipped until March or early April, even though HP is currently accepting pre-orders for this unit. This one’s worth saving yourself for.