Valentine's Day Gadget Lust
JVC Everio GZ-MG630
$415, Amazon.com
Capture your beloved with a ruby-red camcorder for Valentine’s day. This newly-released model from JVC offers more functionality than those tiny handheld camcorders that made waves in 2008, but manages to be just as easy to use, and fits snugly in even a small hand. A 60GB hard drive (with expandable microSDHC slot) and 40x zoom make up for the fact that this unit doesn’t record in HD (but who wants to see blemishes, anyway?). Specific buttons on the MG630 automatically launch software tasks on a connected PC, including YouTube uploading, iPhoto exporting (to create vids for iPod and iPhone), and DVD burning. Opening and closing the viewfinder automatically powers the camcorder on and off—quickly. The sweetest Everio features: A montage feature that condenses an hour’s worth of footage into a 5-minute clip reel right on the camera, and the “laser touch” panel on the LCD viewfinder—just slide your finger up and down the screen to zoom in and out and stop and start recording. Touchy-feely can be fun.
mStation 2.1 Stereo Orb
$79.99, mstation.com
If the moon is romantic, why not this 8-inch round orb? mStation’s 2.1 stereo iPod dock is pretty seductive: with two mid-range drivers and a legitimate subwoofer built in, it will pump out your favorite dancing tunes with impressive verve and depth that can fill a room nicely. It is compatible with all iPod models (but not iPhone), provides customized docking cradles for each model of iPod, and comes in seven colors. There’s also a FireWire port, a USB port, and a line-in port for connecting just about any audio-playing device to the Orb. The remote control lets you manage playlists, adjust volume, as well as monkey around with bass and treble settings.
HP Pavilion dv2 Entertainment Notebook
Available soon from hp.com
Those in need of more substantial mobile computing than a netbook that’s still fairly light (3.8 lbs) and compact (.93-inches thick) will find the HP Pavilion dv2 nearly irresistible. It packs a 1.6 GHz Athlon Neo MV-40 processor, supports up to 4 GB of RAM (in a single SO-DIMM slot), and accommodates hard disks up to 500 GB. Throw in a DVD burner and 802.11n, with optional Bluetooth and WWAN modules, and you’ve got a capable and stylish portable PC in your hands. The dv2 monitor is a 12.1" LED-backlight LCD with 1280x800 resolution, with plenty of screen space and clarity. Its keyboard is also close enough to full size to be comfortable and familiar. At prices from $600 to $800, the dv2 is a lot of notebook for the cost. Why not see if your sweetie wants one for Valentine’s day? If he or she does, be sure to let this person know the units are coming soon, but probably won’t be shipped until March or early April, even though HP is currently accepting pre-orders for this unit. This one’s worth saving yourself for.
Audio Technica ATH-ON3W Headphones
$69.95, audio-technica.com
These headphones have a delicate sensibility, combined with a powerful sound. An extremely thin headband doesn't get in the way of hair, and the small, cushioned earpads rest lightly on the ears. The beveled, swiveling housing design, and contrasting colors (dark gray, white, teal, and pink exteriors with tan, brown, and black cushions) give the headphones a stylish retro look. A matching leather cord wrap keeps extra lengths of cable at bay. The 30mm drivers don't leak sound, but people will notice these headphones anyhow—and covet them.
Samsung S2 Pebble Mp3 Player
$29.99, amazon.com
Jewelry? Overrated. Give one of these rocks, instead of the precious kind. Samsung's S2 Mp3 player looks just like a shiny skipping stone, and it can be worn around the neck like jewelry, as well. The white version looks like smoothed marble, but this 1 or 2 GB player also comes in black, red, purple, and green. The indented curve of the underside, which holds the playback controls (there's no screen on this player), feels secure in the hand. The buttons are as simple as can be: power, play, pause—all in one button, and then a few more buttons for volume, shuffle and playlist modes, as well as track selection. A word of advice: If you're gifting this, don't suggest that it is for use only at the gym.
Kensington Hands Free Visor Car Kit
$138, amazon.com
There's no gadget that can demonstrate how much you care like a hands free Bluetooth device. Kensington's visor speaker phone is even more safety-oriented than most Bluetooth devices because it doesn't allow you to charge the device by attaching a cord from the cigarette lighter to the gadget on the visor (that would obstruct vision). Instead, this one includes a battery charger and a spare battery, so you can instantly recharge the device by popping in a fresh battery any time. The device also has three intuitively programmable speed dial buttons, which seemed perfectly designed for your loved one's favorite person (otherwise known as you: office, cell, and home).
Epson Perfection V30 Scanner
$79.99, epson.com
If your family’s resident archivist also happens to be your significant other, consider letting that person know how much you appreciate scrapbooking, digitizing, and other photo-friendly creative pursuits with a Valentine’s Day gift of an advanced scanner. Flatbed scanners aren’t the heavy behemoths they used to be. Epson’s new Perfection V30 model is about as thick as a paperback, with clean lines and great design. This scanner is also environmentally friendly—it uses LEDs which reduce power consumption and contain no mercury, unlike competitors. A super-thin lid folds all the way back to accommodate scan-able items of every size. The V30 scans images at up to 4800 x 9600 resolution, and has a special setting for brightening faded, dusty photos.
Asus Eee PC 900HA
$299, Target.com
As a netbook pioneer, Asus delights in playing further variations on this theme. Its special Valentine’s-day-only offering for 2009 is no exception: a lavender imprinted package for its Eee PC 900HA. The unit’s 8.9" 1024x600 pixel display offers enough screen real estate for comfortable viewing, while a sizable 160 GB conventional hard disk provides ample storage for work and life on the go.The Eee PC900HA delivers a solid, stable chassis for its built-in Atom 1.6 GHz processor, and comes equipped with 1 GB of DDR2-667 RAM. This is good enough to run Windows XP nicely, and explains why it’s the only OS option for this netbook. Toss in a built-in 0.3 MP webcam, a surprisingly wide keyboard, a 4-cell 39 Wh battery (4+ hours per charge), and 802.11 b/g wireless, at 2.4 lbs this unit is ready to travel. At $299 from Target, it’s also one heck of a deal!
MSI Wind Love Edition
$429, msimobile.com
With hearts emblazoned on its shell, the MSI Wind Love edition is a Valentine’s day take on a regular MSI Wind netbook. The impetus for this package and a special short-term offer is to raise money to give PCs to children in Taiwan, China, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, and India. MSI’s supporting charity is called “Love with the wind;” it will donate PCs when this sale ends. The Wind Love edition includes an Intel Atom 1.6 GHz processor and XP Home, plus 1 GB of DDR2-667 RAM. It also includes a 120 GB SATA-150 hard disk, plus a 4-in-1 memory card reader (SD, Memory Stick/Pro, MMC). Its 10” TFT offers more screen real estate, along with one of the best netbook keyboards around, all at 2.3 lbs. Those cute and timely hearts, plus a white with pink piped case may make it worth the $429 you’ll pay for this stylish netbook. You could even win one here http://www.msimobile.com/valentine.aspx .
D-Link SideStage
$130, dlink.com
D-Link’s SideStage USB-attached 7” LCD monitor makes it easy for anybody to use a second monitor with a PC even while on the road. Its 1.3 lb weight and modest dimensions (7.0" x 4.6" x 0.75") means that some road warriors will want to make room for it in their computer bags. A relatively modest price of $130 should help it make its way into some user’s toolkits, if not their hearts. At 800x480 resolution with 32-bit True Color, a SideStage adds good graphics capability to any notebook PC. While newer notebooks might be able to drive more than one SideStage without slowing down too much, older ones will find it challenging to run more than one. Busy professionals looking for more visual workspace on their notebooks are bound to fall in love with the baby-sized SideStage, making it an apt target for cupid.
Balanzza Ergo Luggage Scale
$16.25, amazon.com
The Balanzza Ergo Luggage Scale is a compact, handheld, digital luggage scale that makes it easy to weigh bags up to 100 lbs/44 kg. Users can display readings in pounds or kilos, and use this device to avoid or manage overweight charges when flying with checked or carry-on luggage. The Balanzza features a strong strap to hold scale and luggage together; it’s designed to function as a hand-grip during weighing, after which users can easily retrieve their latest numbers. First, strap the Balance and your bag together, then lift the luggage, then wait for the beep to announce its reading. Next, set down the bag, and flip the Ballanza up to read weight in clear, large numbers from its LCD. Readings are easy to calibrate, too. Its light weight (8 oz) and modest dimensions make it easy to pack on a trip, and may encourage those in long-distance relationships to make the trip more often.
Linksys by Cisco Media Hub
$299, amazon.com
This device is a media-focused network server that combines a sleek compact package, a snazzy Web-based user interface and 500 GB (NMH405) to 1 TB (NMH410) of storage, along with a nice front panel LCD and a 6-in-one memory card reader. All models come with one drive installed, and buyers can install a second drive to add capacity or increase data protection. Built around the Marvell 88F4182 Server-on-a-chip, these devices include enough RAM to serve even HD video with aplomb. They also offer Gigabit Ethernet, and a 4-port USB 2.0 hub. At prices from $300 (500 GB) to $450 (1 TB), these units aren’t cheap, but provide both LAN and remote access to digital video, photos, and music. People looking for simple stylish media storage and delivery should make room for the Linksys by Cisco Media Hub on their V-day gift lists.
Sony VGN-P530 VAIO P Series Lifestyle PC
$899.99, buy.com
If your Valentine’s day shopping aspires to the cutting-edge, check out the Sony VAIO P-530. This tiny (9.64" x 0.77" x 4.72") ultramobile PC weighs only 1.1 lbs, slips into hip gold clutch purse, and yet manages to run Windows Vista. Its 8” display delivers an astounding 1600x768 resolution and an LED backlight. It even includes a built-in webcam and microphone for audio and video chats. There’s also a 1.33 GHz Intel Atom Z520 CPU, 2 GB RAM, Vista Home Basic, and a 60 GB HD for $900 (more expensive models are also available). Other amenities include built-in 802.11 a/b/g/n networking and Bluetooth, plus built-in onboard GPS navigation with turn-by-turn directions. A standard battery provides run time of about 4 hours, and a heavy-duty model doubles that time. The Type-P comes in four jewel-tone colors: Sony calls them Crystal White, Garnet Red, Onyx Black, and Peridot Green. This could be the “it” techno-gift for Valentine’s Day this year, especially in Garnet Red, with matching mini-mouse and classy gold clutch.
Samsung NC10
$449.99, newegg.com
Netbooks can be frivolous purchases, but with the gift of Samsung's NC10, the recipient will know you're serious. Its a 10-inch netbook with a 1.6GHz Atom processor, 1GB of RAM, and Windows XP but it also packs serious battery life (estimated at six hours) and a truly workable keyboard—that's more than we can say for some of those other teensy tiny netbooks. Its also a little more grown up than most of them, with a reserved rather than flashy design. This netbook is the sophisticated choice.
Pansonic Lumix DMC-FS3
$149.95, panasonic.com
This point-and-shoot is a veritable photo assistant. The Lumix FS3's features automatically come to a skilled or novice photographer's aid: auto scene selectors, image stabilization, and “easy zoom” correct errors and make shooting easier. Burst mode shoots off seven shots in one second, while the LCD screen automatically brightens or dims depending on the ambient light in the room—that's service! Finally, an extra-wide lens means more people can fit into every shot.
Sonoro Elements W
$250, amazon.com
Wake up in the morning to something beautiful. Sonoro’s Elements W looks artsy sitting on your nightstand. It’s a super shiny iPod dock, and Internet radio (it also plays AM/FM). Its internal WiFi antennae can connect to ten preset online streaming radio stations, and is especially designed to work with Pandora. A speaker grill sits on top of the unit, but it also has the inputs and outputs to listen to it via earphones or through a stand-alone speaker system. Of course, there’s always snooze control.
Pantech c610
$19.99 with contract, att.com
AT&T’s Pantech c610 nearly matches T-Mobile’s Sony Ericsson TM506 spec for spec, though it is $10 cheaper. We really like this phone’s chrome and red look, but your AT&T-subscribing loved one will immediately notice the added value that comes with 3G data access, stereo Bluetooth, and an Mp3 player. A MicroSD slot makes the Mp3 player actually useful (onboard phone memory is typically minimal).
Sony Ericsson TM506
$29.99 with contract, t-mobile.com
New in “scarlet” just in time for Valentine’s Day, T-Mobile’s Sony Ericsson TM506 is an easy way to upgrade or sign up your special someone to a new mobile phone plan. This tiny, svelte phone has a 3G data connection—one of the few on T-Mobile’s 3G network—which means it can be used as a PC modem and offers up speedy GPS software (for an extra price). A 2 megapixel camera that also records video, and a Bluetooth profile that supports wireless audio for music, sweeten the deal. Of course, you can also try to browse the Web—the speed is there—but with a tiny screen and alphanumeric keypad, we’d stick to small doses.
Future Sonic Atrio Earphones
By Molly Bergen
$179,amazon.com
Full disclosure: We hate earbuds. They hurt your ears, the sound quality is frequently terrible, and they always fall out. If you’re on public transportation, an elevator, or any other enclosed space, and you’re next to someone wearing earbuds, the music will invariably bleed out and bother everyone. We typically endorse full- on, bulky, ear-encompassing headphones at Tom’s Guide. That is, until we tried Future Sonic’s latest offering. The Atrios come with a pile of differently-sized ear pieces, so you’re bound to find a pair that fit your ears and don’t come loose when you’re head banging. Most importantly, Atrio allows you to to listen to songs at any volume level you choose and still get excellent sound quality without bothering your neighbors. Similarly, your neighbors won’t bother you. Put these babies in and suddenly you’re all alone in your own little world. Don’t gift them to a love one who likes to go running on city streets—that would be dangerous.
Golla Backpack
$69.99, amazon.com
We think Golla's laptop backpack (in brown, green, red, black, or grey), is the perfect delivery mechanism for a 15.4-inch notebook and a box of gourmet chocolates. The vertical design, whimsical patterns, and numerous and varied inner pockets make this backpack unconventional and appealing to laptop accessory hoarders. It doesn't hurt that it is as pretty on the inside as it is on the outside (shimmery mesh and contrasting fabric looks stylish).