25 Years of Mac: Hits and Misses

The Lisa, Mac’s Predecessor

It was in 1983 when the Lisa computer was introduced to the technology market. In addition to having an interesting design, it carried with it a whole series of innovations that would come to characterize Apple computers. As you can probably tell from the name, the Lisa wasn’t a Macintosh. But without the creation of the Lisa, the Macintosh would have never seen the light of day. The Lisa project got underway in 1978, when Apple II was being peddled out to various businesses. Steve Jobs was, at the time, the head of the division charged with creating this computer, and started by naming the project after his daughter Lisa.

Lisa was an ambitious project that would take four years to complete. The project integrated something that was not very widespread at the time: a complete computer within one casing. Only the keyboard and the mouse were separate from the central body, but the disk drive and the screen were part of the revolutionary all-in-one unit that didn’t come apart. Apple has always come back to this basic design.

Another innovation of the Lisa was the appearance of a mouse. Contrary to popular belief, Apple did not invent the mouse. This technology came from the laboratories at Xerox, a place frequented by Steve Jobs. But the engineers at Xerox, during a time when computers could be controlled well enough by a keyboard, did not think about the future of the mouse, and thus they readily gave all the information they had to Steve Jobs, who eagerly integrated it into his current project. Finished in 1982, the Lisa project was commercialized on January 19, 1983. Despite its many attractive characteristics, the computer was a bitter failure, mostly because of its price–the computer sold for $9995, a sum that very few households could afford. The following versions, the Lisa 2 and Lisa 2/10 (renamed Macintosh XL) would have similar luck. But for Steve Jobs, this was only the beginning. By 1983, he had already spent two years working on his new project, one that was largely based on the Lisa, but better adapted for the public: the Macintosh.