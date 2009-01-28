Recession Special HDTVs for Superbowl Sunday

You've Procrastinated Long Enough

Sunday, February 1st is a major TV-watching day in the U.S.: the 43rd annual Superbowl. Whether or not you follow the NFL, you might still be inspired to host a party to watch the big game. If not, there are plenty of other TV events scheduled for the month of February, including the Grammy Awards and the Oscars. If you didn’t cave to pressure on Black Friday to spring for an HDTV, weren’t convinced by the government’s plans to switch to digital TV (that move was recently postponed until June), and haven’t yet succumbed to liquidation sales at stores like Circuit City, don’t worry. There’s still time. You, too, can get a deal on a high-def flat-screen and other home theater accessories that will make many upcoming televised events much more memorable. Besides, Lost and Battlestar Galactica are back on the air in HD for their last few seasons. What other excuse does a tech-loving geek need?