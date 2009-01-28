Recession Special HDTVs for Superbowl Sunday
You've Procrastinated Long Enough
Sunday, February 1st is a major TV-watching day in the U.S.: the 43rd annual Superbowl. Whether or not you follow the NFL, you might still be inspired to host a party to watch the big game. If not, there are plenty of other TV events scheduled for the month of February, including the Grammy Awards and the Oscars. If you didn’t cave to pressure on Black Friday to spring for an HDTV, weren’t convinced by the government’s plans to switch to digital TV (that move was recently postponed until June), and haven’t yet succumbed to liquidation sales at stores like Circuit City, don’t worry. There’s still time. You, too, can get a deal on a high-def flat-screen and other home theater accessories that will make many upcoming televised events much more memorable. Besides, Lost and Battlestar Galactica are back on the air in HD for their last few seasons. What other excuse does a tech-loving geek need?
LG 52LB5D 1080p 52-Inch LCD HDTV
TigerDirect.com, $1299.97
You can go really big with the unusual LCD size of 52-inches. The best way to get a bargain on such a big size is to look at older units. This model has been available for more than a year, but it still comes with all the trimmings, including a built-in tuner for over-the-air digital signals, as well as a highly-rated viewing angle of 178 degrees. LG’s Simplink flavor of HDMI connects with other compatible devices (you get three inputs), and 2 HD component inputs, RGB and S-Video. Buy this size in time for game day and your living room will swarm with fans.
Sharp Aquos LC-52D64U 1080p 52-inch LCD HDTV
Buy.com, $1399
This Sharp Aquos 52-inch LCD is actually the same price as the LG model we just looked at. That’s because TigerDirect is charging $99 for shipping, while shipping at Buy.com for this Sharp model is free. You’ll end up with a similar TV either way, though Sharp likes to boast about its 10,000:1 contrast ratio (which supposedly means dark colors appear darker). We suggest checking out similar models of both brands at another store before ordering online. That way you’ll determine which company’s LCD technology appeals to your eyes.
Vizio SV420XVT 1080p 42-Inch LCD HDTV
Buy.com, $699
Drop 10-inches diagonally, and Buy.com will cut your price in half from the previous TV. This one’s a 42-inch Vizio, and, yes, it is factory refurbished. But you will hardly find another 42-inch LCD for this price anywhere (and free shipping, too!). You’ll also get an unusual amount of HDMI connectivity: 4 ports.
Toshiba Regza 42RV535U 42-inch LCD HDTV
If the idea of buying a refurbished TV icks you out, but you still want a reasonably affordable 42-inch LCD HDTV, we suggest this Toshiba Regza. $800 is a good price for 4 HDMI ports and actual decent speakers. The shipping is free on this one, too (and your mileage may vary with a NewEgg coupon code for $50 off any TV: MMCHTV50).
Dynex DXLCD370902 37-inch 720p LCD HDTV
Bestbuy.com $499
Not everyone needs (or even wants) an enormous television. For studio apartments, 37 inches will seem plenty big. So, if you plan to watch the game with just a buddy or two, nobody will complain when you show off this brand new flatscreen. A great viewing angle, two HDMI inputs, as well as a PC input mean you won’t outgrow this television until some time in the next decade.
Panasonic Viera TH-46PZ850U 46-inch 1080p Plasma HDTV
U.S. Appliance, $1299
Until now, we’ve looked at HDTVs that are, essentially, the best deals in their class. Not so with this Panasonic Viera, though free shipping from U.S. Appliance is certainly a value. This is not a lowest-common-denominator TV. If you have a taste for the lustre of plasma, however, and don’t want to go all out with a super high-end brand, Panasonic is the way to go. The picture quality is sharp, yet warm, and manages to get very black with its 30,000:1 contrast ratio. Its full of multimedia treats, too, like 4 HDMI ports, an SD card slot, and a Viera-cast Web menu that lets you easily get to YouTube videos and Picasa photo albums.
Walker Edison Empire 52-Inch TV Stand
Amazon.com, $177.21
If you don’t want to mount your new HDTV, you’ll have to go furniture shopping. We like this majorly discounted glass and metal unit from Amazon. Its angled corners will prevent people from knocking into it accidentally, and it can hold TVs as large as 60-inches and as heavy as 300 pounds. It is also available in glossy black glass. Two other shelves below the top shelf can be used for all the audio/video boxen you possess, while cords tuck out the back.
Bell'o 8335DS Expandable Tilting Wall Mount
6ave.com, $59
If you’re going the wall-mounting route, consider this one from Bell’o—it expands from 27 inches to 84 inches, so we doubt there’s a TV size it won’t like. The fact that it tilts up and down means you’ll be able to customize your viewing angle to avoid glare, or accommodate different seating arrangements. And as for how to install it—this company calls its installation manual a “For Dummies” guide.
Logitech Harmony 550 Universal Remote Control
PCRichard.com, $59.97
Fumble for the right remote while you’re watching the game with friends, and you’ll suffer a penalty in the form of incensed couch-mates. Prevent that situation with a universal remote—Logitech’s 550 is compatible with products from 3,000 manufacturers and can memorize commands for 15 different devices at once. Its plugs into Macs or PCs to download those commands from a Web database.