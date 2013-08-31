10 Best Mobile Games for Hardcore Gamers

'Injustice: Gods Among Us' (Free; iOS)

Having already gained a huge audience for "Injustice: Gods Among Us" on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii U, Warner Bros. has brought the DC Comics-based brawler to mobile devices. Granted, this game does play differently on mobile compared to consoles, with swipe-based combat systems and the ability to unlock new fighters by other means. However, the title offers a terrific fighting experience, one where you can challenge friends and strengthen your fighters through leveling-up. And if you own the Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3 versions of the game, you can unlock exclusive skins as well. Best of all, it's free-to-play. Who knew that saving the day would be so affordable?

MORE20 Best iPad Games So Far This Year