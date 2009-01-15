CES Finds: Overhyped or Buzzworthy?
Overhyped: Zii Stemcell Computing
Creative Labs’ 3DLabs is marketing a new chip named Zii: Stemcell Computing. I’m a former molecular biologist, and I can tell you that this analogy makes little sense. The web site video about the chip discloses few relevant details about the chip, which seems to have a multi-core (two ARM) processor with multiple front end processors that comprise a SOC (system on chip). There are 24 of these programmable elements. The video further makes outlandish claims and compares the chip to a supercomputer. The chip obviously can’t scale to the point claimed, and there are no crossbar switching connection elements to put the absurdly large number of these chips together, never mind a suitable OS.
Buzzworthy: Fatal1ty
He’s a staple at CES every year, but that’s because he’s legitimate. Fatal1ty (aka Jonathan Wendel), and his shout-caster, Celeste Thorsen, showed off their skills at the Creative booth. During the time that I visited the booth, Fatal1ty was beating his opponents by huge margins – they were usually in the negative category!
Overhyped: Fugoo Web-Enabled Coffeemaker
A new company called Fugoo showed something that was markedly short on details and long on promises. Their website claims their product to be the new generation of digital internet devices, or, “neo diginet.” What I saw was a microcomputer, powered by VIA’s nano processor, with electronics by Foxconn, and a customized Microsoft designed OS. The projected retail for this “block” system is $99, and sports 1 GB of DRAM, and uses 2 – 8 GB of flash memory. Though it was running a “desktop” and display that reacted to touch, the promise lies more in home automation, and web enabling electronic devices, according to the company. Fugoo connects devices and web-enables them, but those connections are proprietary. Initial offerings seem geared more to developers and OEMs. One demonstration scenario showed an alarm clock set for the weekend, and the coffee maker knows to start brewing two hours later because you are sleeping in that day. But, Fugoo is still looking for distributors and partners. Is this vaporware?
Buzzworthy: Stephenson Case Mod
Stephenson made possibly the most beautiful case mod in all of CES: a replica Ingraham radio, powered by a nano at 1.6 GHz, and a VIA VB8001, a VIA CN896 digital media chip, and VIA Chrome 9 graphics. Since it takes weeks of time to make, and only one can be made at a time, it’s expensive, available at $5,000.
Overhyped: Cooling Systems
Any number of manufacturers showed cooling solutions at CES. Most of them are not markedly different than other tried and tested solutions. But three coolers bent the mold a little. Cool-IT Systems’ 12 TEC cooler, Boreas, has been shipping for a few years now. Unfortunately, it is still expensive. For home users, Cool-IT just announced Domino ALC, an all-in-one liquid cooling system designed (and priced) to replace after market fans. For a list of $79, Cool-IT claims one of the quietest systems on the market. Domino is completely sealed, so installation is a snap.
Buzzworthy: Silverstone Case
Silverstone, the computer component manufacturer, literally turned a case on its head. The motherboard mounts so ports are facing the top of the tower. This puts the ports at the top of the chassis, but more importantly, allows the graphics cards to have a dedicated fan and puts heat flow to the top of the case. The power supplies are at the bottom of the case, again allowing heat to naturally rise.
Overhyped: Boomboxes
The 80’s called; they want their boomboxes back! If there weren’t absurd claims from manufacturers and distributors, it wouldn’t be CES, or, perhaps a marketing manager is trying to see how gullible the press might be. Lasonic claims the boombox is making a comeback. I really don’t buy it.
Buzzworthy: Hardcore Reactor
Hardcore Computer is now shipping their amazing Reactor, a fully immersed desktop computer. By immersing components in liquid, Hardcore obtains much better and more efficient cooling, allowing them to stably overclock (in the realm of what overclockers do merely to satisfy a few benchmarks). They use on board SSD RAID, a 3 card SLI graphics configuration, and an attractive case. A Creative Labs X-Fi chip is embedded in the motherboard. There’s a Faraday cage behind the Lexan Acrylic, so seeing through the case to components is a little difficult. Reactor looks beautiful, and it is rugged.
Overhyped: Random Toshiba Stage Acts
It wouldn’t be CES if random acts and stage shows and music weren’t used to promote products. Barrage, a violin group, gathered three alumnae to play at the Toshiba stage. Very enjoyable, but what did it have to do with Toshiba products? Maybe the fast fingering was supposed to mimic the fast recharge time on the new Toshiba lithium battery? Here they are playing a very fast Devil’s Dream.
Buzzworthy: Green Solutions
We saw several green products with great potential. For example: Horizon’s HydroPak. These are expensive at $400, but if you need up to 100 watts of long lasting power (up to 14 hrs) in an emergency, it’s hard to think of a better, greener alternative. You can even add salt water to the canister. The canister fits inside the station. We also saw lots of solar-powered recharger booths. There were large roll up solar cells, designed to provide power in a field situation to portable devices. The 100 watt version was very expensive, but perfect for Survivorman. Most of the cell phone units recharged internal batteries via solar power with varying degrees of efficiency, then used the batteries to recharge the cell phone. Some units would take over 48 hrs to recharge the batteries with fair sun intensity. One unit also relied on wind power.