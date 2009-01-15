CES Finds: Overhyped or Buzzworthy?

Overhyped: Fugoo Web-Enabled Coffeemaker

A new company called Fugoo showed something that was markedly short on details and long on promises. Their website claims their product to be the new generation of digital internet devices, or, “neo diginet.” What I saw was a microcomputer, powered by VIA’s nano processor, with electronics by Foxconn, and a customized Microsoft designed OS. The projected retail for this “block” system is $99, and sports 1 GB of DRAM, and uses 2 – 8 GB of flash memory. Though it was running a “desktop” and display that reacted to touch, the promise lies more in home automation, and web enabling electronic devices, according to the company. Fugoo connects devices and web-enables them, but those connections are proprietary. Initial offerings seem geared more to developers and OEMs. One demonstration scenario showed an alarm clock set for the weekend, and the coffee maker knows to start brewing two hours later because you are sleeping in that day. But, Fugoo is still looking for distributors and partners. Is this vaporware?