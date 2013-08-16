10 Worst Tech PR Stunts of All Time

Vodafone and the Streakers

If it's an outdoor sporting event, you can be almost certain there will be some goon willing to get naked and sprint across the field. What you wouldn't expect, is for that goon (or goons plural) to be sponsored by a major corporation. The BBC reports that in 2002, Vodafone Australia was pushing for a PR stunt at an upcoming New Zealand vs. Australia ruby match in New Zealand. Vodafone CEO Grahame Maher was apparently contacted by someone planning a stunt at the event and agreed to pay any fines in exchange for promotion.

The stunt in question was two streakers running onto the pitch while New Zealand was taking a penalty kick. The kick went wide, New Zealand's All Blacks went on to lose the game, and Vodafone, a sponsor of the opposing team, was left looking sheepish. The company donated NZ$100,000 to a campaign aimed at reducing sports injuries and apologized to the All Blacks, all of New Zealand, Rugby fans and its own customers.