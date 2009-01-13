Rock Out With Guitar Tech @ CES
Guitars A Plenty
At first glance, CES doesn’t seem to have anything to do with computers. There's just so much other stuff to see. For example, in the last few years, Gibson has set up a large tent in the parking lot, and had musicians of note play in evening concerts. Yet consumer products, making good use of technology and computers, abound. Various small companies launch clever products, such as Pacemaker’s Tonium hand held scratcher and mixer last year. The Tonium has now dropped two hundred dollars in list, and is a mere $599.
Ask any music student, and the worst thing for the beginner is learning to tune the instrument. Gibson’s Roboguitar from last year attempted to solve the problem for $3,495. Too pricey for the beginner, perhaps, but a convenient way for the professional to change tunings. This year, the Roboguitar has been reborn as Dark Fire. Replete with new features, Dark Fire resembles Roboguitar in concept only. Take a look at the following images to get a sense of how CES has become a haven for Rock-Tech newbies and gods alike.
Dark Fire and Chris Adams
Dark Fire is beautiful. The sound board is composed of two pieces of highly flamed maple, stained a rich, deep red. Dark Fire has a power head – the tuner area – half the size of the original, and tunes five times faster. You may tune while playing, and don’t need to disengage to manually tune. The inventor, Chris Adams, demonstrates this. The analog break out box is also a charger.
RoboGuitar Becomes Dark Fire
Chris Adams, the inventor of the Roboguitar, demonstrates Dark Fire, or roboguitar v.2 The master control is multi-function, and as Chris demonstrates, you lift the knob up and rotate to select which tuning or which feature you want. There are three color banks, each of which has six presets. At the upper bout, another switch lets you change how the guitar sounds. This of course may be customized, and depends on which pick up you use, among other things. Dark Fire has three different sets of pick ups.
Dark Fire Servo Tuners
A better look at the neck and servo-tuners. Because Dark Fire is a computer guitar, you can down load a sound set to be saved on a hard drive: both tunings and sound. So for instance, you could have a Keith Richards’ sound set, comprised of both tunings and sound. That could be uploaded, and your gig laptop used to save any number of sound scapes.
Gibson Dark Fire Button
A better look at the Gibson button on Dark Fire. Look very carefully, and you can see some of the LEDs lit. Chris also talks about the piezo pickups, and how to change the guitar so it sounds analog. He also explained how a drop D tuning could be done. While tuning is activated, fret two stops higher on the appropriate strings, thus fooling the tuner into what is correct. When tuning is turned off, the string will now be two steps lower.
Analog Box
The analog box and computer connection. The lithium ion battery, in the back cut out, allows for up to 500 tunings, and is much more powerful than the previous battery. Chris was careful to design all this in a standard sized cavity, to make any needed replacement of other components or electronics changed much more standard. The processor is of the ARM family; Chris thought it was a Contex model. Available now, at $3499, the back order is close to a year.
Back of Dark Fire
The back of Dark Fire showing the new lithium ion battery and electronics. There are numerous other technical features present- wizardry and construction. The neck nut is constructed of an expensive Teflon- like polymer that mimics bone in sound, but does not vibrate or buzz. There is absolutely no friction between the string and nut.
A Learning Drum Set
Gibson wasn’t the only large show in town. Roland, another biggie, showcased their new learning drum set. Frustrated at the popularity of Rock Band and Guitar Hero, they developed an incredible package that includes a full kit and electronics for $799. With the addition of software for $99 (all prices MSRP), you have a complete package that can do everything from teaching drum play by displaying notes to play, indicating correct note and timing to a video game mode for those Rock Band holdovers who don’t like to see notes but colored buttons. When you hit an incorrect note or mis-time by even a fraction of a second, you get immediate feedback on a connected PC. No waiting until the end of the song or scattered boos. Here's the Roland V-Drum electronic student kit, played by Johnny Rabb.
Fastest Drummer In The World?
The Roland drum set at Digital Experience, played by the fastest drummer in the world. Look closely, and you will see Johnny’s blurred hands. My flash wasn’t fast enough to stop the motion – and he was playing slower!
Roland's T-20 VPro
At the convention hall, Johnny Rabb, the fastest drummer in the world, at over 1000 beats per minute was playing on the T-20 VPro, the professional version of the student kit. I had no idea he was famous – he looks like a kid – but it was apparent he was a superb drummer, never missing a beat. And he had a rockin’ jazz set to play against. Possibly more amazing than the drummer’s status was the fact that he surrounded himself with five student kits, inviting anyone to try it out (and he still didn’t miss a beat). Incredibly, it actually sounded good – the feedback made better drummers out of the volunteers who stepped up to play.
Roland's Set-Up
The master surrounded by his accolates. Only three are visible; there’s another off to the left and one behind him. Roland’s convention hall set up.
Logitech with Rosewood
The Logitech guitar. It still has plastic buttons! What is it about guitars that strikes a male fancy? Logitech is keyed into that thought, and instead of the cheap looking and cheap feeling toys for Guitar Hero or Rock Band, came out with a wood replica with rosewood neck and real tuners. It comes with a gig bag or case. Compared to the toy versions, this looks fantastic, and is quite heavy. But the neck lacks the finish of a real guitar. At $299. list it is in the same territory as a real guitar. Availability may be subject to perceived market.
Guitar Hero Tuners
The very real tuners on the Logitech guitar.
HP Case
HP and Peavey had a hidden display in the Microsoft press area. There was an “experimental” case in a very unique shape, complete with warning sign and beautiful embedded graphics. It was what was next to the case that caught my eye: A Peavey guitar, also set for guitar hero. The graphics on the body were striking.
Peavey Display
The HP- Peavey guitar display, showing a very colorful, padded strap with the Peavey moniker.
Gibson Museum
After all this, it seems we should do a level set and recalibrate our eyes and senses to what we are really looking for in a guitar. Here are some stunning examples from the Gibson museum. The Les Paul All-Gold sparkle, and Joe Bonamassa’s aged Les Paul.