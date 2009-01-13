Rock Out With Guitar Tech @ CES

Guitars A Plenty

At first glance, CES doesn’t seem to have anything to do with computers. There's just so much other stuff to see. For example, in the last few years, Gibson has set up a large tent in the parking lot, and had musicians of note play in evening concerts. Yet consumer products, making good use of technology and computers, abound. Various small companies launch clever products, such as Pacemaker’s Tonium hand held scratcher and mixer last year. The Tonium has now dropped two hundred dollars in list, and is a mere $599.

Ask any music student, and the worst thing for the beginner is learning to tune the instrument. Gibson’s Roboguitar from last year attempted to solve the problem for $3,495. Too pricey for the beginner, perhaps, but a convenient way for the professional to change tunings. This year, the Roboguitar has been reborn as Dark Fire. Replete with new features, Dark Fire resembles Roboguitar in concept only. Take a look at the following images to get a sense of how CES has become a haven for Rock-Tech newbies and gods alike.