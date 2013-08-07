How to Keep Your Smartphone or Tablet Secure

iOS Defies Hackers

Apple security is top-notch

Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are among the most secure mobile devices because iOS is a closed operating system, said Robert Siciliano, a Boston-based personal-security expert.

"That means Apple didn't open up the operating system to developers, other than to create applications," Siciliano said. "It's a pretty closed loop, and that means that bad guys can't see the original code that lets criminals exploit it."

To keep an iOS device secure, you should install Apple's updates as soon as they become available, Siciliano said.

No multitasking in iOS means less malware

Green said iOS is more secure than other platforms because it doesn't allow multitasking, which means it lets more than one program run operations at the same time.

"There are a number of reasons for that," he said. "The first reason is because multitasking isn't currently enabled on the iOS. MORE: 10 Pros and Cons of Jailbreaking Your iPhone or iPad

"Think of your typical exploit and what it does," Green said. "The way people trade information is that there is some sort of code in the background."

No multitasking is "a great security measure," Green added,"because if someone does somehow get malware on the device, the keystroke logger can't log keystrokes, because it can't be on while you're doing other stuff."

However, hackers can steal information from an iOS device that's been jailbroken to allow installation of software not authorized by Apple.

"By jailbreaking, you're breaking access control, and you're letting programs multitask," Green said.