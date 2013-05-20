How To: Build Your Own Windows Rescue Disc

Windows 7: Using your Repair Disc

The System Repair Disc can be used to boot your machine in the event that something catastrophic happens to your system settings that messes with your boot. From here, you'll have access to such tools as Startup Repair to attempt to fix your startup, System Restore to attempt to roll back changes to your system, or at the worst restore a System Image, which you hopefully have been making regular backups of.

Note: The Recovery Disc shares the "bit-ness" of the model of Windows 7 used to create it, so if you built one with the 64-bit version, you can use the Recovery Disc for other systems with Win 7 64-bit installed, but not for 32-bit versions, and vice versa for 32-bit recovery discs.