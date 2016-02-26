Best Apps for Benchmarking Smartphones or Tablets

Vellamo Mobile Benchmark (Android) (Free)

Qualcomm continues to improve on its Vellamo Mobile Benchmark app, providing a host of tests for measuring your device's Web and processor performance (single and multi-core), as well as some welcome visual updates to Android Material design. HTML5 tests allow you to benchmark Web and graphics performance, while the Metal tests measure single core processor and hardware performance, and a Multicore mode allowing you to test multiple processor cores at once. While most scores are displayed as abstract points, you can click on details to look at the technical nitty gritty of the individual test results. Easy online comparison allows you to get an idea of relative performance, and extra tests allow you to take a look at video and touchscreen performance.