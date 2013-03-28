20 Video Game Easter Eggs and Where to Find Them

Mass Effect – Two Legs Good, Four Legs Bad

On the planet Ontarom, in the Newton system of the Kepler Verge, there is a shifty-looking Space Cow somewhere in the southwest near a gold deposit. You can 'interact' with it, but nothing happens nor does any dialogue result. However, if you turn around, it will cheat you by stealing credits from you and following you around. The cow can be fired upon, but you don’t get any credits back.