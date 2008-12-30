Dropping Science: New Tech For A New Year

Car Stability Chip

If you are fishtailing all over the road this holiday season, take hope–help may be on the way with a new stability chip. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine, have created a tiny 1.7 millimeter-wide device that helps automobiles become more stable and more able to pass through slippery roads and sharp turns. The device is a micro-electro-mechanical systems gyroscope. It is designed to maintain a constant center of gravity and alerts the safety system to correct stability when it detects that the car is beginning to take a tumble off the road. Electronic stability control is available in some luxury cars already, but sensors made from quartz were too expensive for widespread installation. The new generation of gyroscope technology is possible to install cheaply and the research team expects the sensors to be widely deployed after about four years of testing. So the worry of rolling your car on slick roads may get a little less scary in a few more Christmases.