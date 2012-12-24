22 Free Apps for New Windows Users

Chrome

Google's web browser offers an appealing alternative to Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft's Internet Explorer. A minimalist interface, true separation between the browser and the vulnerable parts of a PC, fast load times, and the omnibox combining the address and search bar are among the reasons for Chrome's growing appeal. The Chrome store also features tons of extensions if you want to get more out of the browser. If you're signed in on your Google account, Chrome also features solid cross-device syncing, which allows you to take your desktop browsing session straight to mobile, and vice versa

Verdict: Fast, functional, and free, Google Chrome is an excellent choice for browsing.

Score: 5/5

Alternatives to consider: Firefox or IE.