Get the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview

One final (and interesting) feature of Office 2013 is "Office On Demand." Office On Demand allows you to stream the Office app you need at a particular time directly from Microsoft. When a user runs an Office On Demand app, the latest version of the app is streamed to the computer with priority given to features that are likely to be in immediate use. This means users can work with the Office On Demand program even when the main app (say Word or PowerPoint) hasn't finished downloading its full contents. This portable, one-off mini-installation is an interesting model, and it'll be fascinating to see how these apps run and handle in practice.

We've only barely scratched the surface of the new features in Office 2013. Do you have any thoughts about the direction that Microsoft is taking their flagship productivity suite? Any observations in the use of the earlier Consumer Preview and the new Professional Plus release? Please share them in the comments section below.