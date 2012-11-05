Windows Live Messenger Tips & Tricks

Appearing offline to contacts or groups

You can configure WLM to set a color-coded status bar showing whether you are online, offline, away, or busy. In the main window, simply click on your username, and the menu prompt will give you a series of color-coded status displays to indicate whether you're open to being contacted or not. You can also hover over WLM in the taskbar, and the little widget in the preview screen will allow you to set that as well. If you want to be more selective about appearing offline to particular contacts or contact groups, you can right click on a person, group, or category and select "Appear offline to this person/group/category". You will need to show yourself as online again in order to send them a message, though. This functionality also might not be available for associated accounts like Facebook chat.