15 Tips and Tricks for Windows 8

Maximize the New File History Feature

Admit it: even if you've been told that backing up your files regularly is a very important part of using a PC, how many of us really do it? The apathy towards backups will most likely grow, thanks to Windows 8 File History feature.

The name is self-explanatory. Once you turn it on, Windows will create "snapshots" of your data and save them on a flash drive or external hard disk pre-configured to store the backup. The process is automatic, so long as the storage drive is plugged in. It's also easy to manage, as you're literally flipping a virtual switch. The only caveat is the limited control over what File History can do. The primary configuration option is selecting folders to exclude from the automatedbackup process.

In short, you have even less excuse to not maintain copies of your important documents and saved games, which both represent endless hours of your time. Using this built-in Windows 8 will definitely save you a lot of money.