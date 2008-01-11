CES 2008 Slideshow
VoodooPC Omen Desktop
Hewlett-Packard subsidiary VoodooPC introduced a gold-plated custom designed Omen desktop at CES 2008.
VoodooPC Omen Desktop
Another look at the gold-plated Omen.
Alienware's flashy new desktop
Dell subsidiary Alienware presents a flashy new desktop design.
Lian Li's custom aluminum case
Taiwanese case maker Lian Li shows off a custom-made aluminum case for an ATI Crossfire system.
Lian Li’s custome-made Crossfire system
Another look at Lian Li’s custome-made Crossfire system
Nvidia’s three-way SLI system
Nvidia’s three-way SLI system.
Falcon Northwest system featuring AMD’s Spider platform
A Falcon Northwest system featuring AMD’s Spider platform.
A look inside the Falcon Northwest system
A look inside the Falcon Northwest system.
HP/VoodooPC’s Blackbird desktop system
HP/VoodooPC’s Blackbird desktop system.
Intel's desktop PC with UT3 case design
A desktop PC at Intel’s booth boasts a slick Unreal Tournament 3 case design.
The Hello Kitty laptop from NEC
The Hello Kitty laptop from NEC.
The OLPC XO computer
The OLPC XO computer from the One Laptop For Every Child project.
Intel’s booth at CES 2008
Intel’s booth at CES 2008 features a tower of various laptops.
Alienware's curved display
Alienware’s curved display, which has a resolution of 2880 x 900 and a 90 degree view for games, was one of the more interesting products at CES 2008.
Sharp Aquos HD TV
Sharp introduced a new line of Aquos HD televisions specifically designed for gaming.
Dell's Crystal Display
Dell introduced a new display, dubbed Crystal, that features a slick glass design with built-in speakers.
Enermax Power Supplies
Enermax shows off some colorful new power supplies at CES.
Nyko Wii accessories
Nyko introduced the Perfect Shot controller for Wii shooters as well as the wireless Wii Nunchuck at CES 2008.
Dreamflyer from Flight Motion Simulators
The Dreamflyer from Flight Motion Simulators is lightweight and requires no power for flight simulators.
Metal Gear Solid 4
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was one of the biggest titles at CES 2008.