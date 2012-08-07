15 Crazy iPhone Accessories

The Ultimate Babyphone

With the arrival of Free, fixed fee “unlimited” pay structures are all the rage. Some people have decided to take advantage of this by visually surveying their progeny at all times via a babyphone. But the French company Withings has gone even further with the Smart Baby Monitor. Not only does it let you watch your little one from far away, but thanks to a portable high-def webcam, but there are many other useful, complimentary functions. For example, you can zoom in, you can fix the camera so that the field of vision can only be altered by your own touchscreen, and finally, you can use the night-vision setting so that you can check up on junior at night too. Multitasking, alerts, talking capabilities, switching on music, and even verifying the temperature and humidity in baby’s room are all part and parcel of the Smart Baby Monitor. This little gem is 299 Euros.