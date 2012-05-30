20 Conceptual Gadget Designs For Summer

Space Yacht

The Space 65′ yacht is more than a concept gadget – it’s a concept dream.

The boat has features like variable transparency glass that uses liquid crystal films that to vary their polarization electrically. This allows the dome to be totally transparent – say, to enjoy a wonderful starry night -- partially obscured during the hot hours of the day, or completely obscured to have maximum privacy in a port.

The yacht’s interior space has been designed to work together to create bigger interchangeable areas that double the usability of the interior/exterior livability. The dome also overlooks the lower-deck salon giving it an amazing sensation of depth and light. Like the dome the main forward door is made entirely of variable transparency glass, this technology allows the door to become completely opaque, becoming a perfect movie screen for guests.