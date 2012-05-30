20 Conceptual Gadget Designs For Summer
Portable Cooler
Styrofoam or plastic coolers are okay, but this one kicks the functionality up a notch. The handles make it a cinch to haul up and downstairs, and the whole thing drains gross post-picnic-water out of the bottom. The box is bottom heavy and the handle-bars are placed slightly above the center point ensuring that it does not spin around randomly. The central wheel features a setting hub that allows you to lock the handle bar in a horizontal position. It’s much easier for two people to carry the box with the handles in this locked position. To lock it, turn the center hub and to release it simply turn it back horizontally. The box also has removable dividers to stow foods and beverages separately according to your convenience and to balance the cooler by distributing the weight evenly.
Bird Box
Do you have a hankering for hummingbirds, or a soft spot for sparrows? Bird Boxhelps the birds come to you – but only the birds you choose. The box made of white-glazed terracotta and black plastic, which protects the little home from wind, rain and reflects heat. Designed with changeable entrance holes making it possible for you to choose which bird species you want making itself at home. This stylish home has also been fitted with an internal ladder so chicks that are ready to leave the nest can safely make their way from the bottom of the nest and out into the open.
Space Yacht
The Space 65′ yacht is more than a concept gadget – it’s a concept dream.
The boat has features like variable transparency glass that uses liquid crystal films that to vary their polarization electrically. This allows the dome to be totally transparent – say, to enjoy a wonderful starry night -- partially obscured during the hot hours of the day, or completely obscured to have maximum privacy in a port.
The yacht’s interior space has been designed to work together to create bigger interchangeable areas that double the usability of the interior/exterior livability. The dome also overlooks the lower-deck salon giving it an amazing sensation of depth and light. Like the dome the main forward door is made entirely of variable transparency glass, this technology allows the door to become completely opaque, becoming a perfect movie screen for guests.
Fan Bucket
This concept fan lets you give someone a bucket of fresh air. Placed in the form of a humble bucket, these cute small desk/floor fans are compact and unobtrusive. They are made of plastic & polyurethane, and they look like they’ll beat the heat.
Summer Glow Paint
This special paint soaks up the sun’s rays and spits them back out at night as glowing paint. The concept is to paint them on plastic flowers and roadside elements to keep cities safer and brighter at night.
Suburban Tipi
Summer brings to mind trips to lakes and camping outdoors. Unlike tipis of yore, this one uses PVC siding, polypropylene sheeting, engineered timber, polycarbonate supports, and a bunch of other modern building materials. The tipi is 16 feet tall and 18 feet in diameter. Although it’s not huge, it has lots of modern convenience. Plus, it would look cool in any backyard. And like the tipis of yesterday, it can easily be moved around any backyard to better reach a happy nomadic place.
Crossover Chair
This cute little folding ash chair gives a nod to traditional forms but in a fun, minimal, and multicolored style. Ergonomic and weather-proof, they’re an all-around great simple summer chair. Designer Ben Fredriksson envisions them in lots of different colors. Though they’re small, they’re mighty.
External Fridge
Just chilling! That’s what this fridge would say if you asked it what it was up to. In many parts of the world, cooling food is as easy as putting it outside during the cold months. The same idea can apply in summer heat, say the designers of this concept fridge.
Keeping food outside during cold months helps in conserving energy and keeping the fridge-items cold. And during summer, solar energy is harnessed via the solar panels to power the fridge. Just be careful grabbing that last beer!
Cartridge Grill
The designers of this concept grill were inspired by old-school videogame cartridges – you know, the kind that popped out of the gaming system – to make something that was easier to clean and maintain. The concept is a combination of a heater and grill-plate. It’s modular and works with or without a cord, so you can take it on the road. Grilling is good all year round, but summertime grilling can be sublime.
Picnic Box
For some truly eco-friendly takeout this summer, look no further than the Green Box concept by designer Pai Chang-Hsuan. This simple concept, where the fork and spoon are part of the box, which is made of PLA -- a biodegradable thermoplastic derived from sources such as cornstarch or sugar cane. Cutting down on the amount of plastic in our landfills would be simpler if take-out was packaged in smarter ways. This quirky and fun design is eye-catching.
Picnic Mat
It can be math problem to figure out the best way to arrange a mat for the largest number of people on a summer evening. There must be a better way: with the inflatable, adjustable M.A.T. you can create different permutations and combinations to the humble picnic mat, just to make your ground level seating a bit more comfy. Air pockets in different areas inflate to become pillows, a table and even armrests. Individualize your preference and enjoy your picnic! It’s a win for naps, reading and parties -- just avoid the stiletto heels for this occasion.
Rescue Jetboat
The words safety and jetboats don’t often go together… But this concept rescue boat combines the speed and dexterity of a racing boat with emergency supplies and abilities of aquatic ambulance. There is first aid on board, and victims can be transported securely. In addition, the rescuers can ride in comfort with enough room for three injured passengers at the rear of the boat.
Aquarius Sprinkler
Summer means that it’s time to water the plants, and the Aquariustakes automatic watering to the next level. Instead of using pre-set watering times and amounts, Aquarius detects moisture levels in the soil and waters according to changing conditions – so no more sprinkling in rainstorms.The system is solar powered and automatically adjusts the water flow, through humidity sensors at different depths of soil. Aquarius aims to deliver most efficient way of irrigation as agricultural irrigation consumes most of world`s water resources.
Nyamuk
Lounging is the perfect summer activity, but when you’re camping, it’s tough to carry a hammock in addition to a tent. The Nyamuk solves this problem – it's a hybrid tent-hammock that works in lots of places. The Nyamuk goes from sleeping bag to tent to hammock to mosquito net – and back again. Made from super light polyester, the entire structure is supported by one pole so easy assembly is the name of the game. Though it looks like it could brave the backcountry, the designers say that this concept is more for those relaxing summer afternoons in your yard than for braving bears and mountains.
My Pace Goggles
These concept goggles help you track your swim – while you’re doing it. They have an integrated LCD panel, comprised of an electronic watch and track recorder. The goggles beam timings and certain stats in the peripheral view of the swimmer while in action. Today, a coach usually keeps the time for the swimmer and only after the laps are done, are the results known. With this innovative goggles, a swimmer can know his or her time as he swims -- and adjust his speed accordingly. A solar sensor helps recharge the battery of the watch, so the goggles definitely need to be hung up in the sun after a swim.
Beriscope
Want to take a peek under the water without getting wet? Then this concept gadget is for you. The Beriscope is a toy like contraption that comes with a water-resistant camera that is secured at the end of a retractable line. Throw this camera into the water, like a fishing line, and watch the underwater marvels unfold before your eyes via the special viewing goggles. The designer says that the Beriscope can also be used by the pros to scout for great diving locations.
Sunshine Pillow
If you need a little more sun in your life, this sunshine pillow can bring a little vitamin D to people stuck indoors. Designed for the Koizumi International Lighting Design Competition, this sunshine pillow emits light not too dissimilar to sunlight, creating a warm environment. Inside the pillow are numerous egg-shaped containers that are filled with battery-powered lights. Just watch out – your peaceful summer slumber may be interrupted by too much light.
Honeycomb Tires
When the temperatures climb in the summer, the heat increases pressure in tires and some cars have blowouts – no fun for anyone involved. These honeycomb tires solve that problem. Resilient Technologies manufacturer of these new tires, used the concept of honeycomb to create a long-lasting, durable tire. They were inspired by nature to create the hexagon-shaped forms inside the tire. This design feels like pneumatic times, but eliminates the need of air inside. It is also much safer - it allows shrapnel to pass through the open surfaces without harm at all. The material is very strong too. It is based on a polymeric web, and can take not only bullet fire, but also explosions from an improvised explosive device - and still give the possibility to drive up to 50 miles per hour. Honeycomb tires run quieter and cooler that usual pneumatic ones, making future summer travel a breeze.
Floating Home Yacht
Look – out on the water. It’s a boat, it’s a yacht – no, it’s a floating home. The Rieul-Useful is a two-floor home. The top level consists of two bedrooms, a lounge and kitchen; the bottom is a private dock with space for a single hull yacht up to 15m long. The whole thing has a very art deco look to it. With it, you can go boating or stay in the dock – either way it’s a luxurious lifestyle.
Lamborghini Concept
There’s nothing like a car to cruise in during the summer months. Nothing would be better than this new Lamborghini concept car. The Italian car manufacturer’s 50th anniversary is happening next year, and transportation student Mark Hostler has designed this concept. The concept, which looks sort of Batmobile-esque draws from Lamborghini’s long and luxurious design history. The car will most likely feature a small 5.0 liter V12 engine, powered by two turbochargers and feature direct injection technology.