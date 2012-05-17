How to Install Windows 8 on Your PC (and Uninstall it Later On)

Windows 7 and 8: The Road Less Traveled

Windows 8 is Microsoft's latest operating system for desktop and laptop computers. The company has made a "Consumer Preview" version available for adventurous PC users who want to see how the newest version of Windows will look like.The problem is that by default, the Consumer Preview installs itself over an existing version of Windows 7. While convenient, this makes a "downgrade" impossible. Once the beta Windows 8 version expires, users will have no choice but to purchase a license to continue using their computers—unless they reformat their computer and reinstall Windows 7.What follows is a short guide on how Windows 7 users can try out Windows 8 separate from their existing operating system. The disadvantage of this approach is that you'll end up running two different operating systems on the same computer, meaning you have to install your favorite or needed applications on both Windows 7 and 8. On the other hand, you're free to delete the Windows 8 Consumer Preview later on, while still being able to use Windows 7 without reinstalling it.