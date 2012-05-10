What's New at CTIA 2012

Mastercard PayPass Wallet

Another day, another mobile payment service. Mastercard will be rolling out its PayPass Wallet service later in 2012, and the ecosystem will allow you to store virtual credit cards on your phone via an Android app. You can store multiple cards, access the info for said cards for in-store purchases via NFC (assuming your phone has NFC), and so on. While it's not as simple or all-encompassing as Google Wallet, it's a start. IF you want to wrap your head around this whole mobile payments thing, Dieter Bohn over at The Verge has some interesting thoughts on the subject.