Techie Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Supertooth Crystal In-Car Speakerphone

Supertooth Crystal In-Car Speakerphone

There's no way you should be comfortable with your mom holding her cell phone to her ear while driving--even if it is still legal to do that where she lives. And there's no way your mom is comfortable with a Bluetooth headset smooshed into her ear. For those sometimes-necessary on-the-go calls, there's only one solution: a Bluetooth speakerphone. This one is one of the best-designed that we've seen, and the price is right. It weighs only 3.5 ounces, and neatly attaches to the driver-side sun visor with a half-inch profile. It comes in black, silver, blue, purple and white and should last about 20 hours of talk time between charges. Pairing couldn't be easier--if the Supertooth Crystal is on, and your phone's Bluetooth is on, the two should be automatically joined when they come within range of each other. This is also one of the cheapest speakerphones we've found that features multipoint--that's the ability to take calls from two phones at once, so if dad is in the car, calls to his phone can be answered on it, too.