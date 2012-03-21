25 Surprising Takeaways from an Apple Investor Conference

Apple eats itself

Companies tend to militantly protect their own market and certainly resist any change that comes along that might erode that market. Apple owes its existence to this. Steve Wozniak was an HP engineer when he and Jobs created the Apple computer and Woz offered it to his employer repeatedly, only to be turned down five times.

Using the analogy of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, who always said to skate where the puck is going, now where it is, Elmer-DeWitt said "Apple is one of those rare companies willing and even eager to cannibalizes its own products." The iPhone and iPad are both eating the iPod market, while the iPad is eating the PC market alive and Apple isn't worried about it.