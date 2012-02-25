What to Expect at MWC 2012

Nvidia's Tegra 3: Going Mainstream

The annual Mobile World Congress, Europe's biggest conference dedicated to all things cellular, is kicking off this Monday in Barcelona. While some new smartphones and tablets were shown off at CES, this is the definitive big stage for mobile every year.

Everyone's favorite "4-plus-1" powerhouse SoC (system on a chip) should be out in full force at MWC. Nvidia's Tegra 3 is hard to find stateside right now, as the Asus Transformer Prime is the only device of any sort using the platform. That will change next week, however, as the LG Optimus 4X is Tegra 3-powered, as is the HTC Endeavor, and there should be several other devices rocking the quad-core setup at the conference.