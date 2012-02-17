24 Waterproof Gadgets for Outdoor Adventures

The Liquipel Treatment

At the beginning of this month, during CES 2012 in Las Vegas, the American company Liquipel stunned everyone with a product that can protect your smartphone against splashes of water and accidental (if brief) immersions without covering it in a special kind of case. The technique consists of covering the whole phone (including the interior electronic components) in an extremely fine protective film. In order to do this, you’ll need to send your Smartphone to the company, where they will treat your phone to a sort of “vaporization”. The process is available for many different brands (iPhone, BlackBerry, HTC, etc.).