Chevy Volt

You’ve probably seen pictures of this car before, but have you ever seen one charging? While Toyota failed to demo its mythical plug-in Prius at the LA car show, the Volt was on display. The company touted the mostly-electric car’s ability to go 640 miles on a single tank of gas, but production for this car won’t begin until late 2010. So, what can we get our hands on sooner?