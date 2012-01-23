15 Tips: Make An Awesome Facebook Timeline Image

Use a Facebook App

Timeline Covers offers hundreds of high-quality stock images from sports to cool backgrounds to favorite characters, brands, and celebrities. A portion of the images can be personalized with text but only the font size can be adjusted. The best part of this app is the Collage Maker option with 10+ free professional-looking themes from Polaroid to filmstrips to picture frame. If you can sift through the ads and aren’t looking for complete customization, this is a free – and fast – option for improving your timeline cover photo. Another app with stock photos only is Facebook Timeline Covers.