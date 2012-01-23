15 Tips: Make An Awesome Facebook Timeline Image
Create a Cool Collage
If you can’t settle on just one picture, Picscatter creates a multi-image cover photo with either your friends’ faces, your favorite photo album, or your likes. Click ‘shuffle’ if you don’t like the random arrangement. Remove the credit from your current and future banners by upgrading to a premium user for only $1.50. Plus, you’ll get access to seven filters – including the pretty cool red, white, and blue ‘Obama Poster’ inspired by Shephard Fairey’s famed artwork. Seems worth it to me!
Use a Facebook App
Timeline Covers offers hundreds of high-quality stock images from sports to cool backgrounds to favorite characters, brands, and celebrities. A portion of the images can be personalized with text but only the font size can be adjusted. The best part of this app is the Collage Maker option with 10+ free professional-looking themes from Polaroid to filmstrips to picture frame. If you can sift through the ads and aren’t looking for complete customization, this is a free – and fast – option for improving your timeline cover photo. Another app with stock photos only is Facebook Timeline Covers.
Download a Stock Image
Free Timeline Covers offers downloadable stock images and a selection of creative banners that challenge SOPA, quote TV shows, and are just plain funny. The free downloadable selection at Facebook Timeline Banners ranges from bible verses to Bollywood, seasons to sports, and games to girly. All images can be saved to your computer and then uploaded to Facebook.
Share a Design
At Cover Junction, users can upload and share their cover creations. Favorite images include Where’s Waldo, Pointing, and Barney Says. If you’re a Facebook power user, the personalized covers should be right up your alley. Choose between my top friends or my most liked photo and your banner will rank your best buds and crowd favorite image within the world of Facebook.
Completely Personalize Your Own Banner
Timeline Cover Banner allows you to create a customized Facebook timeline cover image step-by-step. Choose the background, drag and drop photos, add text, doodle, and even mess with the brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue. You can even add graphics by copying and pasting an ID for emoticons, frames, and scrapbook-like stickers. Overall an impressive site for those looking to completely customize a cover image.
Create a One-Click Custom Banner
The easiest and best-looking cover photo creator. Scroll through the creative templates at Cover Canvas and a random assortment of your Facebook profile photos will appear within it. Click “remix” if you don’t like the random assortment then publish it directly to Facebook. Cover Canvas templates range from photos only to name only to photos plus name. The result is an extremely easy-to-make professional-looking cover image.
Take a Screen Shot of Another Profile
If you hadn’t made the switch to the new Facebook profile yet, grab a screen shot of your old one first. Upload the image as your new cover photo and your friends are sure to be all sorts of confused – and you get to forever reminisce about the Facebook that once was. If you’ve already made the switch, capture your Google+ profile for real social network overload.
Let Your Pet Steal the Show
Keep it simple with this cheap trick. No one can resist a close-up of your ridiculously cute puppy or even that adorable sheep you snapped a pic of at the state fair. It’s really a win-win situation for everyone.
Photoshop Your Way to Fun
With all that blank space just waiting to be used, it’s no wonder those talented in the graphic arts are taking full advantage. Normal profile images turn into Facebook easter eggs of sorts – they reveal a surprise only those in the know can see. Here’s a free template that will help you create your design.
Utilize Your Profile Photo
Why let the fun stop at your cover image? Join the club and become one of the many who are using their profile photo as an extension of their cover photo. When friends get a peek at your peculiar profile photo, they’ll be sure to click through for a glimpse of the full picture.
Show Off Your Latest Travel Pics
The cover space gives you prime panoramic real estate to display your latest photography skills. A row of painted ladies, an epic mountain range, even the Great Wall of China can fit in this spot comfortably. Don’t keep your most impressive photo hiding in an album when you can showcase it here.
Play With Water
Get out the scuba gear and swimsuit. Whether underwater or above, there’s more than a few ways to turn beautiful blue seas or rainy days into a duo profile image and cover photo – whether it’s real or fake. Why not imagine your cover photo as a personal aquarium? The possibilities are endless.
Advertise Yourself
The banner does kind of look like unsold ad space so you may as well rent it out – to yourself! Advertise your business by including your social media links, your website, and an explanation of your services. You can even turn your profile photo into a QR code if you’re feeling fancy.
Use an Internet Meme
Whether it’s planking or horsemanning, the ORLY? owl or the Nyan Cat, your favorite Internet meme is one way to put an instant smile on the faces of those who happen to click through your profile pic. It says, “I don’t take this cover photo too seriously.” And it may even get visitor thinking, “What does this mean?”
Set the Stage for Y-O-U
Last, but not least, don’t be afraid to utilize all that glorious white space for a big photo of yourself. That tiny profile photo could never do your beautiful face justice but now you can shine with a cover photo of epic proportions. Don’t hold back.