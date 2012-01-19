CES 2012: HDTV Bonanza!

Panasonic DMP-BDT320 Blu-ray Player

The BDT320 was one of the best Blu-ray players on the CES showfloor. With FLAC audio support, iOS and Android support, and an Eco Sensor that can tell when people are in or out of the room, the BDT320 is what you want for Blu-ray playback (unless you have a PS3 already).