10 Most Beautiful Cameras of CES 2012

Panasonic Lumix SZ7

Things we like about this otherwise plain-vanilla point-and shoot:

-10x speed playback for videos recorded in "miniature mode" for a Charlie Chaplin-esque gag effect

-six artsy filters so you can achieve the Instagram/Hipstamatic look without using your phone's camera

-automatic backlight adjustment on the LCD

-video record button (you won't have to go hunting for video mode in the navigation menus or toggle a switch).