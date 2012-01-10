CES 2012: New Laptops, Tablets, Cameras and Accessories

Nokia Lumia 900

CES 2012 is finally here! While the show will kick into high gear later today,we had a chance to look at some products at the Digital Experience event last night. For starters, Nokia is showing off their new Windows Phone 7 device, the Lumia 900. This 4G LTE device will make it's way to T-Mobile - complete with a gorgeous screen and Carl Zeiss camera optics - later in 2012.